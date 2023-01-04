Listen to the audio version of the article

Hapta is the world‘s first computerized and portable make-up applicator, designed for users with reduced hand and arm mobility; L’Oréal Brow Magic is the first intelligent applicator for eyebrow make-up, which allows you to obtain eyebrows suitable for the shape of your face in just a few seconds. These are the two new technological prototypes that L’Oréal presented at CES 2023.

“For L’Oréal, the future of beauty is inclusive. And this future will be more accessible thanks to technology. The two consumer technologies that we are presenting at this year’s CES represent the true purpose of our company: to create the beauty that moves the world» – declares Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of L’Oréal Groupe, the 32.3 billion euro beauty giant with 85,400 committed collaborators, 20 research centers in 11 countries around the world and a team dedicated to research and innovation made up of over 4,000 scientists and 3,000 technology professionals.

It is estimated that around 50 million people worldwide have reduced motor skills. This makes some daily gestures, such as applying make-up, difficult. Developed by L’Oréal scientists and engineers, Hapta is an intelligent, portable and ultra-precise makeup applicator designed for them, offering the possibility of neatly applying lipstick at home. It is based on a technology originally developed by Verily to create stabilized and anti-tremor cutlery, able to allow people with reduced mobility of hands and arms to eat safely and autonomously. The strong point of the applicator consists in the combination of integrated intelligent motion controls and customizable accessories, able to offer the user greater autonomy of movement, a better experience in using difficult-to-open packaging and an application of precision otherwise difficult to achieve, with the ultimate goal of helping people feel confident, independent and able to enjoy the power of self-expression of beauty.

«Inclusivity is at the heart of our innovation and beauty tech strategy – commented Barbara Lavernos, deputy ceo in charge of Research, innovation and technology of L’Oréal -. We are passionately committed to proposing new technologies that support beauty services that respond to the wishes, expectations and unmet needs of each individual».

Hapta is equipped with a magnetic attachment that allows easy ergonomic use by allowing a rotation of 360 degrees and a tilt of 180 degrees. A ‘click’ function allows the user to intuitively set the desired position, hold it during use and save the personalized setting for future use. It is equipped with an integrated battery (it takes three hours to fully recharge) and a charger, which allow continuous use for one hour (approximately 10 applications). Hapta’s leveling device will be tested in 2023 together with Lancôme, a brand of the L’Oréal Group, first with a lipstick applicator and in the future with other types of cosmetics.