two participants received the black apron

In MasterChef, the black apron It is a sign of danger for the participants since it is synonymous with the fact that they must compete to save themselves from being eliminated from the contest at the gala on Sundays.

On Wednesdays, one is always delivered to the least accomplished dish of the night, but on this occasion, the jury chose two so they go to elimination day.

Silvana and Candelaria They were in the final heads-up but were surprised by the announcement that both were wearing the black apron.

The theme of the night was Thai food but the preparation of the two participants was unsuccessful. “I wouldn’t even call them curries. One with very little quantity, we could not test it, a misunderstood concept. The other a basin of haddock curry with little flavor, “said Germán Martitegui.

“It is very difficult for us to say which of the two has the worst curry today. For the only time we are delivering two black aprons“, concluded the jury.

«I froze girls, like you,” said the host of the program, Wanda Nara. Beyond the surprise, both Silvana and Candelaria were seen at the gala on Sunday after the bad returns.

