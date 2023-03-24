The match between the Selection Argentina and Panama In the Monumental where the Qatar World Cup title was celebrated, he left many unforgettable moments and also some quite curious ones like the one in which he starred Enzo Fernandez.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



After a hot partyin which the Central Americans kept zero until 77 minutes, when the referee blew the final whistle, the visitors left the hostility aside.

Two Panamanian players went looking for Enzo Fernández to ask for his shirt. As they arrived at the same time, they had to decide who would keep it in a particular way.

ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS TO SEE WHO GETS ENZO’S SHIRT! 🤣 The players from Panama do not want to miss the world champion’s jersey after the friendly. pic.twitter.com/GUVRAKpibZ — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) March 24, 2023

The footballers rehearsed a classic “rock, paper or scissors” before the incredulous look of the Chelsea midfielder. Finally, the winner approached the exRiver, who told him that he was going to change his shirt later.

Once their goal was met, the visitors left the field of play to make way for the celebrations of the Argentine team before the public.



