But how likely is it that you, the owner of two Porsches (a Macan and a Taycan), will crash them, one against the other? Or rather: one on top of the other?

I would like to see them, statisticians and mathematicians. Yet it happened on August 20 in Madrid. The owner of the two cars had to take him to the hospital because of a panic attack, and we would like to see that it didn’t happen. But he who knows if the anxiety had come to him because of his gullibility or because of the economic (and even sentimental) consequences, since he was the cause of everything.

You would like to know what happened, so here it is: the Madrid firefighters, the Bomberos, receive a call from a lady who had seen the wall of the house broken through by two cars. And, when they arrived on the spot, they found themselves in front of two cars stuck in the surrounding wall, and one on top of the other. Destroyed.

The cause? Probably having pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, a mistake seems common in cars with automatic transmission. In the Alcalá de Henares area of ​​Madrid this happened, and the result was having a Porsche Taycan 4S Sport Turismo underneath a Porsche Macan.

No injuries, if not pain and shame for the episode: the owner, as mentioned, was driving the Taycan, while the Macan was parked. In bringing the Taycan down the ramp of his parking lot he must have pressed the accelerator pedal instead of the brake and, straight line and speed, they ended up lifting the vehicle and wedging it on top of each other and against the wall of a house.

The firefighters had to use a crane to secure the vehicle. What about the insurance? After the foreseeable surprise, it is almost certain that the compensation will be less than expected, considering that the vehicles belong to the same policyholder. With the owner who will make a Cid against himself. And let’s not talk about compensation for the knocked down wall. It was not a good August, that’s for sure.