Two robberies in eight days: they ransacked their house and discovered that their daughter was the delivery person

A 19-year-old girl was arrested this Tuesday, May 23, accused of having handed over to their parents to be looted. The thefts, which occurred with barely eight days apartin homes located three blocks from each other in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Belgrano, were coordinated by the daughter of the victims together with a gang of four young thieves.

Staff from the Robbery and Theft Division, belonging to the Superintendence of Investigations, identified the person responsible for the robberies, who suffers from problematic substance use, by analyzing the security cameras in the area. There they were able to observe her intervention in the attacks, including physical participation in the assault in the mother’s home.

The four accomplices and the young woman They were arrested by the City Police that, through a series of raids, also managed to recover $416,000, four cell phones, medicines, a netbook and a gray tablet.

The daughter of the victims was arrested in Acevedo and Warnes, in Villa Crespo.

How were the raids

On Thursday, May 4, the father, after saying goodbye to his 19-year-old daughter, was surprised in his apartment in Zabala at 2400 by four armed robbers, who they beat him and stole gold and silver jewelry, cash, household appliances, sportswear, drinks, and other valuables.

On Friday the 12th, they entered the mother’s home, located on 2300 Palpa Street, while it was empty. Without exercising physical violencethe four men and the young woman they came with food, pretending to have lunch. The images collected by public and private security cameras recorded how, minutes later, they withdrew with bags loaded with objects.

When the woman returned, she found the premises in a mess and the robbery of a safewhich was walled up inside a closet and contained $100,000 pesos, dollars, passports and other documents, gold, silver and pearl jewelry, psychiatric medication and various sets of keys.

The arrest of those involved

Once the accused of the robberies have been identified and with the intervention of the National Criminal and Correctional Court number 2, in charge of Judge Manuel Gorostiaga, the police carried out three simultaneous raids in Belgrano, Parque Chas and Flores.

In Parque Chas they found three of the young people who participated in the robberies, who tried to flee through the roofs. There, they were able to detain a man from 23 yearswith a history of aggravated robbery with the use of weapons, and on public roads to his classmate 25 years. A third subject, 22 years and with a record of homicide, he was arrested and, being injured by falling from a height, he was referred to the Tornú hospital.

There they also seized a rigid gun-carrying box containing a firearm safety key, three Styrofoam boxes and two bags with medicines, a netbook, a cell phone and a gray tablet.

in flowers fell the fourth involved, with a history of robbery, falsification of documents and attack and resistance to authority. In addition, at the Belgrano home the seizure of $416,000 and two cell phones was ordered.

The daughter of the victims was arrested in Acevedo and Warnes, in Villa Crespo. The five were at the disposal of Justice.

