Two shots and blows to the face post mortem, which revealed the autopsy of the businessman dismembered in Budge

Fernando Pérez Algaba was found dismembered on Sunday inside a discarded suitcase in a stream full of garbage in the Buenos Aires town of Budge engineer. More precisely, it was found in the channel that contains the Rey stream, located on Comodoro Rivadavia street, between Figueredo and Azamor.

Since then, the hypotheses of why the crime occurred and what the businessman’s last minutes were like were reproduced non-stop.

they also met audios in which Pérez Algaba sent threats to people with whom he owed debts.

This afternoon, the result of the autopsy on Pérez Algaba was revealed, which began to unravel how his bloody murder and subsequent dismemberment was.

According to the report that Infobae accessed. The merchant’s death was caused by a “violent mechanism” and “as a final consequence of a traumatic cardio-respiratory arrest”, which was caused by a “acute hemorrhage secondary to injuries caused by the passage of projectiles”.

Autopsy of the dismembered businessman: two shots in the back

Perez Algaba received two shots from a firearm that entered the area of ​​the back.

In the autopsy it was also revealed that the remains also presented a stab wound to the back and blows to the face: all these injuries were performed post mortem, when the victim had already died.

“Based on the data presented and those provided by the investigation, a dismembered body found in a stream, death would date from approximately 5 to 7 days before this test was performed”, concluded the analysis.

What the trans woman detained for the crime of the dismembered businessman declared

Nicol Alma Chamorro, the trans woman detained by the cribusinessman’s menu in Lomas de ZamoraFernando Pérez Algaba or “Lechuga”, gave a statement today as the only person arrested so far.

Chamorro He maintained that he is innocent and disassociated himself from the theft of the suitcase, which was his main link with the case.

Chamorro’s defense attorney, Marcelo Ponce, indicated that the detainee He denied having participated in the macabre murder of Fernando Perez Algaba.

«The accusation that he has is like necessary participant in a homicide. We have had little communication, yesterday we assumed the defense and we are going to speak with her to internalize what is happening“, explained the lawyer in C5N.

“His first words were that it is totally innocent, that he had no contact and that he does not remember anything about that suitcase“, held.

This Friday the experts reported that traces of blood were found in “a significant amount of clothing” that were inside his home located in Villa Fiorito.

Now the investigators must verify if the blood traces found belong to the businessman.

It is important to note that Chamarro is in custody after being accused of having stolen the suitcase where part of Algaba’s body appeared at Arroyo del Rey, Engineer Budge.

They delivered the van of the murdered businessman

The van that businessman Fernando Pérez Algaba used in recent days, found dismembered inside a suitcase in a stream in the Buenos Aires town of Ingeniero Budge, Lomas de Zamora district, was handed over to the police today by an alleged partner of the victim , for which reason she will now be subjected to expert reports in search of traces to try to identify who or who executed him with two shots from the sword, police sources reported.

The spokespersons explained that the imported truck was delivered this noon to the Lomas de Zamora Departmental Directorate of Investigations (DDI) by a man who said he worked in construction and was a partner of the murdered businessman.

The vehicle, a white Range Rover Evoque 2012 model van, which was in the name of the company Antártida Compañía Argentina de Seguros SA, was one of the three key belongings that the investigators were trying to find in the framework of the case.





