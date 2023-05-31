“Two shots were taken”: Milei defined her candidate in the province of Buenos Aires

Shortly after confirming that the economist Diana Mondino will head the list of pre-candidates for national deputies for the city of Buenos Aires in this year’s elections, Javier Miley officially presented this Tuesday, May 30, its candidate for governor in the province of Buenos Aires. With a speech focused on the problem of insecurity, the presidential candidate put the chips in Guillermo Britos and referred to his “remarkable” career as a commissioner in the Buenos Aires territory: “He was decorated, he has two shots. He took two shots fighting the criminals”stressed the libertarian leader.

“He is a fair person for the position,” Milei anticipated in dialogue with LN+in the context of the program hosted by the journalist Luis Majul.

“He is a man who was a curator for 30 years, with a remarkable activity”added the economist and legislator of La Libertad Avanza.

“He was decorated, he has 2 shots. He banked 2 shots on himself fighting against the criminals. He is a super-formed person,” Milei explained.

Guillermo Britos: “I have two shots in the body”

Indeed, in an interview he gave last year in infosky, Guillermo Britos recalled the violent sequences that he had to face during his work as an officer of the province of Buenos Aires.

“I have two shots in my body, they did not kill me by chance”expressed the candidate chosen by Milei in said report.

“I had to participate in very complicated procedures,” he explained.

“This is a shot”Britos said during the interview, pointing to his face.

The episodes, as the current candidate for governor recalled, occurred in Villa Rita and in San Miguel.

“A shooting inside the police is inside the job”concluded the former Buenos Aires police officer.

