Two soldiers, two militants killed in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An operation targeting militants in northwestern Pakistan sparked a shootout that killed two soldiers and two insurgents, the military said Wednesday.

The battle took place in Tirah, a former rebel stronghold in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, Pakistani forces said in a statement. They gave no details about the dead insurgents.

The raid came a day after the military announced it had expanded operations against insurgents across the country, especially in northern tribal regions that were formerly a stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban, a group that has been waging an insurgency for 15 years.

The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tarik-e-Taliban Pakistan, is a separate organization but allied to the Afghan Taliban, which seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021. That uprising fueled the TTP, which has intensified its attacks in recent months.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

