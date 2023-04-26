Two soldiers, two militants killed in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An operation targeting militants in northwestern Pakistan sparked a shootout that killed two soldiers and two insurgents, the military said Wednesday.
The battle took place in Tirah, a former rebel stronghold in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, Pakistani forces said in a statement. They gave no details about the dead insurgents.
The raid came a day after the military announced it had expanded operations against insurgents across the country, especially in northern tribal regions that were formerly a stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban, a group that has been waging an insurgency for 15 years.
The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tarik-e-Taliban Pakistan, is a separate organization but allied to the Afghan Taliban, which seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021. That uprising fueled the TTP, which has intensified its attacks in recent months.