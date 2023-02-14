Home Entertainment Two “The Wandering Earth” Fengshen Guo Fan’s accumulative director movie box office broke 10 billion
News on February 14, according to the data of Beacon Professional Edition, as of 18:00 on February 14, the box office of the film “The Wandering Earth 2” reached 3.715 billion, helping director Guo Fan to exceed 10 billion in cumulative box office.

Director Guo Fan was born in 1980 in Jining City, Shandong Provincegraduated from the Law School of Hainan University with a bachelor’s degree, and graduated from the School of Management of Beijing Film Academy with a master’s degree.

At only 43 years old, he is still a new generation of directors. According to the data, his first directorial work was “The Adventures of Li Xianji”, which was produced in 2011. Many netizens should have heard of it, and it has a good reputation.

However, there were not many famous works in the next few years, until the outbreak of the sci-fi movie “The Wandering Earth” in 2019, which won a box office of 4.7 billion.Compared with other big directors, Guo Fan is unknown, but this battle established his status in science fiction movies.

In this year’s “The Wandering Earth 2”, Guo Fan once again brought surprises. The sci-fi special effects and connotation of this movie resonated with everyone, and it is not inferior to Hollywood’s top sci-fi blockbusters.

“The Wandering Earth 2” has also entered the top ten of Chinese movie box office history,Moreover, it is the only film whose screening rate does not exceed 30%. Many netizens are indignant about what happened to this film.

But for Guo Fan, the two “Wandering Earth” movies contributed the vast majority of the 10 billion box office, which is already an achievement recorded in history.

