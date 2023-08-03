Home » Two US sailors arrested on China-linked charges
Two US sailors arrested on China-linked charges

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two US sailors have been arrested on charges related to national security and China, authorities said Thursday.

A 22-year-old sailor stationed on a ship in San Diego was arrested Wednesday on a charge related to espionage and conspiracy to send national defense information to Chinese officials, US officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about it in public.

Another sailor was arrested at the Ventura County Naval Base north of Los Angeles and charged with conspiracy and receiving bribery from a Chinese official, the sources added. It was not clear if the two cases were related.

The Justice Department declined to answer questions from The Associated Press about it. Federal officials are expected to release more information at a news conference later in the day in San Diego.

Baldor reported from Washington.

