Two variants of dengue are circulating in the country: there are already 41,257 cases and 39 deaths

The Ministry of Health of the Nation announced this Tuesday, April 18, the dengue variants circulating in the country, as well as the amount of contagious y deaths resulting from the infection. Through a statement, they notified 41,257 cases, “of which 37,914 acquired the infection in Argentina”. The number of deaths until Monday night amounted to 39, corresponding to 9 provinces.

The statistics come from the genomic sequencing studies carried out by the National Institute of Viral Diseases (INEVH) “Dr. JI Maiztegui”- Anlis, which depends on the National Ministry of Health.

“In all the Dengue serotype 1 samples studied, it was identified the V genotype (the one that has historically circulated in Argentina)”, reported the portfolio.

Regarding the analysis of the Dengue serotype 2 samples, “the Genotype II-Cosmopolitanwhich marks the introduction of this genotype in the country, since the one that had been detected until 2022 was Genotype III -Southeast Asian-American”, the specialists added.

“Currently the serotypes are circulating DENV-1 in 7 jurisdictions and DENV-2 in 10 jurisdictions, while in four both are co-circulating (DENV-1 and DENV-2). This represents a change from previous years. where DENV-1 was the predominant serotype,” the Ministry detailed.

Unlike the epidemics of 2009, 2016 and 2020, in which the DENV-1 serotype was responsible for the highest number of cases, the DENV-2 (which had a lower incidence) became “the predominant serotypebut with a dispersion that reaches at least 10 jurisdictions of the 15 affected so far,” as explained in the statement in question.

Photo: NA

Dengue map and number of deaths

Until the day of April 8 (which corresponds to epidemiological week 14 of 2023), there were 41,257 cases of dengue in the countryof which 37.914 acquired the infection in Argentine territory.

The circulation of the virus covers 15 jurisdictions, divided into four regions: Central Region (Buenos Aires; Autonomous City of Buenos Aires; Córdoba; Entre Ríos; Santa Fe); Cuyo region: San Luis; NEA region (Corrientes; Formosa; Chaco) and NOA region (Catamarca; Jujuy; La Rioja; Salta; Santiago del Estero and Tucumán).

Compared with previous epidemics, detected cases increased by 48.4% compared to the same period in 2020 and 27% when taking the year 2016 as a reference.

deaths amounted to 39 and are distributed in 9 districts:

Salta (10);

Tucuman (9):

Santa Fe (7);

Jujuy (6):

Córdoba (2);

City of Buenos Aires (2);

Buenos Aires (1);

Between Rivers (1);

Santiago del Estero (1).

CA/ED