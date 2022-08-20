According to The Verge, Two versions of “Jurassic World : Dominion” will hit NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock starting September 2. According to Peacock’s press release, one of the versions was theatrical, and according to Box Office Mojo, the film has grossed nearly $1 billion worldwide, making it the second-highest-grossing film so far this year. The other will be an extended version, which will be 14 minutes longer and will have “another opening”.

access: Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

According to Cinemaablend’s recent interview with film director Colin Trevorrow, the extended version was cut to ensure the film was less than two and a half hours long.

While Peacock became the exclusive streaming platform for one of the year’s hottest movies, it wasn’t exactly a surprise. Last year, NBCUniversal said that “the majority” of its theatrical films would come to its streaming service, with many of them not landing in theaters until 45 days later. But that’s not the case with Jurassic World 3, which hits streaming platforms 84 days after its release on June 10.