Home Entertainment Two versions of Jurassic World 3 will hit streaming service Peacock starting September 2 – Movie – cnBeta.COM
Entertainment

Two versions of Jurassic World 3 will hit streaming service Peacock starting September 2 – Movie – cnBeta.COM

by admin
Two versions of Jurassic World 3 will hit streaming service Peacock starting September 2 – Movie – cnBeta.COM

According to The Verge,Two versions of “Jurassic World: Dominion” will hit NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock starting September 2.According to Peacock’s press release, one of the versions was theatrical, and according to Box Office Mojo, the film has grossed nearly $1 billion worldwide, making it the second-highest-grossing film so far this year. The other will be an extended version, which will be 14 minutes longer and will have “another opening”.

access:

Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

According to Cinemaablend’s recent interview with film director Colin Trevorrow, the extended version was cut to ensure the film was less than two and a half hours long.

While Peacock became the exclusive streaming platform for one of the year’s hottest movies, it wasn’t exactly a surprise. Last year, NBCUniversal said that “the majority” of its theatrical films would come to its streaming service, with many of them not landing in theaters until 45 days later. But that’s not the case with Jurassic World 3, which hits streaming platforms 84 days after its release on June 10.

See also  The first season of the "Lord of the Rings" TV series is completed and will be released next year | New Zealand | Amazon | Movies

You may also like

After nearly two years, BLACKPINK’s comeback with the...

Shirt + wide-leg pants, shirt + cigarette pants,...

Interview with Happy Twist Liu Hongtao: “Walking on...

Pink Floyd ԪѲе Waves Ӧ

Twins appeared at Shanghai Hongqiao Airport, showing off...

Dangerous Music D-BOX+: 80 Core Gear Every Music...

“The Quartet EXTRA2” Chinese PV Release Official Chinese...

From London to Windsor and Edinburgh the dresses...

BLACKPINK is finally releasing a new album!Kugou launches...

Only by understanding consumers can we lead the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy