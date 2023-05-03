Two wheels, in April it’s still booming. Here are the 10 best sellers. How do they go and how much do they cost

ROME – Fourth consecutive month of growth for the two-wheeler market: in fact, registrations also grew by double digits in April and this time even mopeds closed with a plus sign. According to data from Confindustria Ancma, sales of two-wheelers grew by 16.43% in April compared to the same month in 2022 to 33,605 units, with a jump of 22.54% for scooters (to 16,611 units) and a good performance for motorcycles (+10.8%, due to 15,384 registrations). And for the first time since the beginning of the year, mopeds also closed with a positive balance compared to twelve months ago, with 1,610 vehicles sold and an increase of 13.14%.

In total in the first four months of the year, the two-wheeler market grew by 24.17% compared to the January-April 2022 period. Scooters are the usual winners, with 56,485 registered vehicles and a growth of 37.98% . In second place, by number of vehicles registered, are motorcycles, with 54,311 units sold and an increase of 16.44%. Despite the good result in April, mopeds are still in negative territory, losing 10.05% and putting 5,373 units on the road.

After three months of difficulty, the electric vehicle market is also positive again, which in April marks an increase of 11.12% with 1,019 units sold. The result is linked to the excellent performance of zero-emission mopeds, whose sales soared by 90.3%, to 451 units.

But let’s see the ranking of the ten best-selling two-wheelers in April, a list dominated as usual by scooters and Honda.

1 – HONDA SH 350 (5,890 euros)





The absolute record in the Italian top 10, with 4,796 units, is for the Honda SH 350 scooter, which thanks to the generous 329 cc engine and a power of 29 HP, also allows you to travel outside the city with a maximum speed of 130 km/h . Rich standard equipment with traction control, smart key (also opens the top case), windshield, hand guards, USB-C socket and emergency flashing system in case of sudden braking.

2 – HONDA SH 150 (3,790 euros)





The mid-engined sibling of the SH range, the 150, confirms its second place with 3,383 units sold in April. Its success is due to the balance between size, power and handling. The smart key allows for starting, accessing the fuel cap, opening the saddle and the smart top box. Standard windscreen and hand guards.

3 -Honda X-ADV 750 (12.690 euro)





Also in April the podium is completed by the maxi enduro scooter from the Japanese company X-ADV 750 with 3,089 units. Model with original and angular lines, it is able to satisfy the different mobility needs, even off-road. It’s not as agile and casual as the SH but it offers a premium level with refined technological features complete with sophisticated management electronics and 5 riding modes to adapt to every situation.

4 – HONDA SH 125 (3,790 euros)





The entry level model of the SH family has a power that is easier to manage (13 HP). It has totaled 3,072 registrations and boasts a record autonomy which in expert hands can reach almost 50 kilometers per liter of petrol. It shares with the other SHs the rich standard equipment and the characteristics of agility and safety and the excellent grip on the used market.

5 – HONDA ADV 350 (6,990 euros)





Adventure spirit and urban style are the outstanding characteristics of the medium-sized Honda scooter sold in 2,614 units. Equipped with HSTC traction control, long-travel suspension and treaded tires, it allows you to venture even on dirt roads while the 330 cc engine with 29 HP is brilliant and facilitates extra-urban travel. As standard we find adjustable windshield, LCD display with HSVC connectivity, smart key and smart top box.

6 – KYMCO AGILITY 125 R16 (2.290 euro)





Honda’s domination is interrupted in sixth place by the best-selling model of the Taiwanese Kymco with 2,533 vehicles sold. The Agility 125 R16 stands out for the attention to detail, the LED lights, the large flat platform ideal for backpacks, bags and shopping bags, the high wheels and long-stroke suspension capable of handling even the most evident.

7 – HONDA FORZA 350 (6,295 euros)





In seventh position, a model from the wing’s house returns, the Forza 350 with 2,172 units registered. The 330 cc engine with over 29 HP of power pushes well and the riding position is comfortable, supported by carefully studied ergonomics and the adjustable electric windscreen. Two full-face helmets fit in the underseat compartment. The smart key is standard.

8 – PIAGGIO LIBERTY 125 (2,999 euros)





The first among the Italian scooters in the standings is the Liberty 125, eighth, which totaled 2,135 units sold. For several years on the crest of the wave in the category, it has a minimalist, clean and essential line that combines with the solidity of carefully assembled materials. The high wheels together with the flat platform and its lightness are the elements that have contributed to its success.

9 – PIAGGIO BEVERLY 300 (5.599 euro)





It is considered an “Urban Crossover” to underline the versatility of this model, sold in 2,089 units, which has evolved over the years while maintaining an original and distinctive line. Despite the brilliant 26 HP engine, the house declares low consumption, which allows you to exceed 30 kilometers per litre. The keyless system is standard and the suspension is very accurate and offers good stability.

10 – HONDA AFRICA TWIN (15.190 euro)





In tenth place of the best-selling two-wheelers is the first motorcycle, the Honda Africa Twin, with 1,923 registrations in April. The queen of motorcycles is confirmed thanks to the entry-level model to which various variants are added, also with DCT dual-clutch gearbox. It is powered by a 1,084 cc V-twin engine, with 102 HP and 105 Nm, and offers a 35-litre top fairing and rear top case as standard.