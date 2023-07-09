Home » Two wounded by firearms, after a brawl in the center of Junín de los Andes
Entertainment

Two wounded by firearms, after a brawl in the center of Junín de los Andes

by admin
Two wounded by firearms, after a brawl in the center of Junín de los Andes

Two people were injured by gunshotsafter a brawl, last night in a central area of ​​Junín de los Andes.

The inspecting commissioner Walter Reyes informed Diario RÍO NEGRO that the incident took place in Félix San Martín and Laura Vicuña.

At midnight, the police station received a call alerting them to a fact and when the officers attended they found a bloody person and with a gunshot wound to one of his legs. Then, in parallel, while the investigation progressed, they found a woman who was injured, also with firearm injuries.

Reyes indicated that both people are out of danger. In the case of the woman, who was admitted to the local hospital, she has already received a medical discharge.

For now It was not possible to determine the origin of the conflict. As part of the investigation, they kidnapped served pods and two vehicles. One was parked and was damaged by one of the shots.

In addition, blood samples were taken, progress was made with interviews with witnesses and continues with the survey of security cameras.


See also  Light and Shadow Talk | Time flies, but the taste of Hong Kong remains the same_Hong Kong_Liu Jianming_Jackie Chan

You may also like

Aretha Franklin’s children fight a court battle over...

The Alleged Love Relationship Between Samadhi Zendejas and...

2023 TMEA Tencent Music Entertainment Festival: Singing for...

Alberto Fernández, Cristina Kirchner and Sergio Massa inaugurate...

The Battle for Screen Time: Solving Film Scheduling...

‘Achi Miller’ wants to reign in Hollywood: the...

Bobby Larios Breaks Silence on Alleged Paternity with...

They call for a march six months after...

the winning numbers of the draw 2,279 on...

Jomari Goyso’s Shocking Transformation: His Hormone-Injected Body Criticized...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy