Two wounded by firearms, after a brawl in the center of Junín de los Andes

Two people were injured by gunshotsafter a brawl, last night in a central area of ​​Junín de los Andes.

The inspecting commissioner Walter Reyes informed Diario RÍO NEGRO that the incident took place in Félix San Martín and Laura Vicuña.

At midnight, the police station received a call alerting them to a fact and when the officers attended they found a bloody person and with a gunshot wound to one of his legs. Then, in parallel, while the investigation progressed, they found a woman who was injured, also with firearm injuries.

Reyes indicated that both people are out of danger. In the case of the woman, who was admitted to the local hospital, she has already received a medical discharge.

For now It was not possible to determine the origin of the conflict. As part of the investigation, they kidnapped served pods and two vehicles. One was parked and was damaged by one of the shots.

In addition, blood samples were taken, progress was made with interviews with witnesses and continues with the survey of security cameras.





