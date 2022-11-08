In addition to being a best-selling rapper, Tyler, the Creator has always had his own unique taste in fashion trends, art and aesthetics. Talking about Tyler, The Creator is hard not to think of his stunning personal style. And recently, in an exclusive interview with Robb Report, he generously displayed his large collection of precious items.

Among the car models, you can see Lancia Delta Integrale Evo II, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Lancia Delta Integrale Evo, BMW E30M3, Fiat 131 Abarth Rally, McLaren 675LT and Rolls-Royce Camargue and other models. He revealed that he usually tries his best to do as much as possible. Drive every car, rather than simply collect and display it, with Cullinan being his Daily Car, but he also quipped that if he had to rob a bank, he would have driven the E30M3.

Then the part of the watch is different from the expected rapper wearing gold and silver full of luxury watches, in addition to the retro Rolex, Cartier’s retro watches are also his favorite, and he will not perform, swim, or ride a bicycle. It was specially won, and naturally these watches have obvious traces of use, but making the best use of them is also something Tyler, The Creator enjoys.

Other items in the collection include a large number of magazines, vinyl records and suitcases. Again, the traces of these things through the years are what he thinks are the most fascinating, and there are also jewelry or bicycles. He also loves items. In addition to browsing the gallery to view its collection, you can also check out the full interview at Robb Report.