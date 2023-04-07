Pasta is a dish that many people like, but did you know that there are different types of pasta? Each type has its own shape, size and texture, so it’s important to know which one is best used with different sauces and ingredients. Let’s go there?

Fettuccine: This noodle is flat about 1cm wide. I find it a bit difficult to eat and I confess that I don’t use it much, but the rare times I use it, I prefer it in dishes with creamy sauces.

Linguine: It’s a thin, flat noodle, very similar to spaghetti, but a little wider, I use it in pasta dishes with lighter sauces.

Farfalle: This type of pasta has a butterfly shape, with two ends that come together in the center, so I think it’s great for pasta dishes with vegetables and light sauces.

Rigatoni: It’s a big, tubular pasta with straight ends, I think it’s great for pasta dishes with thicker sauces, like Bolognese sauce.

Tagliatelle: Because of its flat and wide format that I always use in dishes with creamy sauces, such as the famous “white sauce tagliatelle”

Shells: This type of pasta is shaped like a shell, with a cavity in the middle. It’s great for stuffed pasta dishes or creamy sauces.

Types of Pasta Favorites in Brazil

Spaghetti: It is a type of thin and long pasta, the favorite of the crowd and that works well with simple sauces, such as sugo sauce. It is a Brazilian favorite, usually served with tomato sauce, seafood, carbonara or just with olive oil and garlic.

Penne: This type of pasta has a tubular shape with ends cut at an angle. I think it’s great for thicker sauces and I use it in recipes for dishes with baked pasta or thicker sauces.

Fusilli: Who doesn’t know the famous screw pasta, here at home it’s an easy figurine because besides the kids love it because of its funny shape I always use it in pasta salads in addition to recipes with a more liquid sauce because it gets involved in the sauce and stays a delight

Lasagna: Who doesn’t like layers of pasta interspersed with meat sauce, white sauce and cheese? I’m not even going to talk much about lasagna because it’s lasagna n.

These are just some of the most popular types of pasta in Brazil. But for me, the most important thing is that you think about the kind of feeling you want to convey with your dish and then choose the pasta that best fits your idea.

Finally, I leave you a wonderful pasta recipe that everyone loves, easy, delicious and different.