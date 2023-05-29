U-20 World Cup: at the request of the Government of San Juan and AFA, FIFA allowed Malvinas flags

The efforts of the Government of San Juan, through the Secretary of State for Sports of the Province, jointly with the AFA, managed to get FIFA to authorize entry to the Bicentennial Stadium with t-shirts or flags alluding to the Malvinas Islands, as the flag colors that represent each fan, within the framework of the U-20 World Cup matches.

Exceptionally, FIFA allowed the entry of flags no larger than 2 x 1 meters.

The request was generated from the situation that a Malvinas War veteran from San Juan had to experience who was not allowed to enter the stadium on Tuesday the 23rd to watch a match of the U-20 World Cup teams because of his cap with legends. of Malvinas.

This limitation responds to FIFA regulations, which has a neutral format in the world where political inscriptions on flags or t-shirts are not allowed, with the aim of avoiding conflicts on the courts.

But after what happened to the Malvinas War Veteran in the province of San Juan, the governor, Sergio Uñac, requested that an exception to that rule be managed and the Sports Secretariat immediately raised the request.

This Friday, May 26, the date on which Argentina faces New Zealand at the close of the group stage from 6:00 p.m., Uñac, appeared on social networks together with the president of AFA, “Chiqui” Tapia, and posted that ” Big dreams can be achieved as a team, we believe in the sports revolution as a pillar of development, we believe in our Argentine National Team”.

Then Uñac highlighted that it was in San Juan where the great feat of the World Cup for Argentina began to take shape, and it is something that fills all San Juan residents with pride.

“That our province is part of the history of Argentine soccer as the venue for different sporting events is possible thanks to the trust we build and the love we show in each match. Thank you dear friend Chiqui Tapia, and in you to all those who believe in San Juan, your land, and highlight us as the capital of passion for sports“, were the words of the governor.

Yesterday, in the traditional parade on May 25, held in the department of Caucete, at the time the Malvinas veterans were parading, the governor came down from the official box to hug Héctor Naveda, who was the protagonist of the event at the entrance to the stadium and who carried the Argentine flag.

Naveda thanked Uñac for the gesture, while the parade was paralyzed for a few minutes.

Today the game promises to be a civic and sports festival, and as it is FIFA regulation, it was recalled that it is not allowed to enter with flags that incite violence. From the organization they stressed that you cannot enter with food either