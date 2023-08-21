U.D.O. – Touchdown – Album Review

U.D.O. – Touchdown

Origin: Germany

Release: 25.08.2023

Label: Atomic Fire Records

Duration: 53:59

Genre: Heavy Metal

Photo credit: Martin Häusler

Not always could Udo Dirkschneider activate me on his last outputs. His solo outing with My Way into the world of cover versions and also the interaction with the orchestra of the Bundeswehr We Are One I didn’t feel it was musically necessary.

Of course, the veterans of Teutonic Metal are allowed to express themselves and try them out. But it was typical U.D.O. Album Game Overwhich aroused general delight and which now needs to be continued.

With Touchdown there is a full connection to the long and extremely successful work of the band. After a sudden departure of the bassist for health reasons Tilen Hudrap was with Peter Baltes unexpectedly an old companion Accept times recorded. Although was Touchdown compositionally already completed at this point, but Peter Baltes could bring in his own way of playing in the studio. Otherwise the same team is on the new album as on the last outputs The Legacy and Game Over.

Typical UDO – with a hint of hardness

Although starts Touchdown with the more than typical U.D.O. Song Isolation Man, but in terms of content, the album is generally more serious lyrically and musically. The line of text “We Rock The Venom” in the chorus there is a thick middle finger to the virus, which has brought musicians and artists to the brink of existence worldwide.

Also with the second song The Flood you can feel the hardness and seriousness. The heavily pounding track tells the story of the flood that flooded everything, which also simply washed away the band’s own studio after completion. Seriously and with a certain angry harshness, the song immediately plays itself into our hearts.

It continues with many typical U.D.O. numbers by Udos raspy voice, the always positive vibes and the polyphonic refrains. Nevertheless, the band can still surprise more often and so there is Fight For The Right another emotional hit.

Klassik meets Heavy Metal

With this song, the guitarist based in the Ukraine Andrey Smirnov impressively introduced with regard to the domestic conflict. Have we in history at Metal Heart already experienced excursions into classical music, so the guitarist has continued and in a very easy way parts of the Turkish marches von Mozart integrated into the song. Classical music and classic heavy metal stand so impressively shoulder to shoulder. An absolute bang!

What an album start so far and Touchdown continues to grow strongly over time! A more than typical, albeit serious number is Forever Freewhich you HERE can listen to. But it gets even darker with the mercilessly stomping headbanger Punchline. Even more surprising is the hard The Betrayer with modern riffs, effects and lots of speed.

Direct hit without frills

Is U.D.O. turned out a lot different than expected? No, the fans get exactly what they want to hear. That’s why the majority of the songs are, as always, heavy, melodic and 100% due to the husky voice of Udo Dirkschneider tailored to fit. To convince even the last one can HERE listen to the title track enriched with classic borrowings in the guitar solo.

Thankfully, there are no bonus track gimmicks on limited edition extras this time. In addition to several vinyl colors, there is only a CD special edition with an additional DVD, which shows the Wacken gig by U.D.O. from the year 2022 contains.

Conclusion

With Touchdown place U.D.O. a precise landing in our metal heart. Everything is right on the album and despite all the typical trademarks, the band can inspire with new ideas. Who Game Over great found at Touchdown fall on the floor with excitement! 9 / 10



Line Up

Udo Dirkschneider – vocals

Fabian Dee Dammers – guitar

Andrey Smirnov – guitar

Peter Baltes – Bass

Sven Dirkschneider – drums

Tracklist

01. Isolation Man

02. The Flood

03. The Double Dealer’s Club

04. Fight For The Right

05. Forever Free

06. Punchline

07. Sad Man’s Show

08. The Betrayer

09. Heroes Of Freedom

10. Better Start To Run

11. The Battle Understood

12. Living Hell

13. Touchdown

Links

UDO website

Facebook U.D.O.

Instagram U.D.O.

Also on Soundmagnet.eu

Album Review – Chris Boltendahl’s Steelhammer – Reborn in Flames

EP Review – Oxblood Forge – Cult of Oblivion

Album Review – Speed Limit – Cut A Long Story Short

Cool article? Discuss with us on Facebook!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

