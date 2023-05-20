U.S. Supreme Court Rulings Infringement of Andy Warhol’s Works- Shangbao Indonesia

The late artist Andy Warhol’s work based on a photo infringes the copyright of the person who took the photo.

Andy Warhol is a well-known American postmodern artist and one of the founders of pop art. The case of whether Andy Warhol’s work based on a photograph by photographer Lynn Goldsmith constitutes infringement has attracted the attention of the global art circle.

In the ruling of the day, 7 justices believed that it constituted an infringement, and 2 justices believed that it did not constitute an infringement. Justice Sotomayor said in the majority opinion that Goldsmith’s work, like that of other photographers, is protected by copyright, even when it comes to famous artists. Works created by Andy Warhol do not qualify under the doctrine of “fair use” and are therefore infringing.

Justice Kagan said in a minority opinion that the Supreme Court’s decision would “block creativity of all kinds.” Chief Justices Roberts and Kagan held that Andy Warhol’s works did not constitute copyright infringement.

According to the copyright law of the United States, if the re-creation conforms to the principle of “fair use”, it does not constitute copyright infringement of the original work.

In 1984, Andy Warhol was commissioned by Vanity Fair to create a silkscreen based on Goldsmith’s portrait of singer Prince. At the time, Goldsmith agreed to license her portrait of Prince to Vanity Fair, which published Andy Warhol’s work.