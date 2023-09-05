Uada – Twilight Nature – Album Review

Uada – Twilight Nature

Origin: United States

Release: 08.09.2023

Label: Eisenwald Records

Duration: 41:49

Genre: Black Metal / Heavy Metal

Photo Credit: Peter Best

Were the hooded men from the States still in the tonal waters of their genre colleagues on their debut and second work Mglathey could look forward to their third album Djinn stylistically a bit free swimming, even if I wasn’t convinced by the record in terms of production.

But the idea of ​​their corporate identity was there and therefore the curiosity for a new album was/is very big. How big will your development be, what are your goals?

On to new paths

First of all I have to mention the good production of Twilight Nature point out, this was, as mentioned, on the Djinn rather meager and is therefore already worth a plus point. The sound is clear and all instruments can be heard in a balanced way. The reduction of the song running times also has a positive effect on the usefulness and the listening pleasure. In addition, the Americans from Portland have worked even more on their own style by integrating even more elements from classic heavy metal and juggling with the genre-typical epic riffs.

What does the future hold?

Here are especially the folky The Dark (Winter), HEREwhich lyrically relates to the theme of epidemics, and the epic Retraversing the Void to put in the spotlight. The latter song in particular, has moments of maiden worship and classic rock all mixed in with the magic of Uda.

From my point of view the band has found its center now and from now on they know where they want to go. If you still have doubts, you should listen to the last number. Through the Wax and through the Wane towers over with a strong lead guitar and catchy hookline, resulting from clever songwriting. At the end it is time to kneel down and stretch your fist very far up. Fantastic and sublime!

Conclusion

Fans, die Uda after Djinn have lost can confidently listen back here. Crepuscule Natura is a hodgepodge of diverse song ideas that fits perfectly into the American interpretation of Black Metal and opens a new chapter in their band history for me. The album grows with each listen and gets clean ones 8,5 / 10

Line Up

Jacket Superchi – vocals, guitar

Nate Verschoor – Bass

Josh Lovejoy – drums

Tracklist

01. The Abyss Gazing Back

02. Twilight Nature

03. The Dark (Winter)

04. Retraversing the Void

05. Through the Wax and Through the Wane

