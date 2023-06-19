Uber celebrates 7 years in Argentina and has already started working in Bariloche

Uber celebrates seven years since the first trip made in Argentina, promoting the shared mobility industry through technology and expanding access to economic opportunities.

In these seven years, Uber has become an income generation tool for more than 500,000 people, it developed mobility solutions for 19 cities in the country and has already been used by more than 10 million people. Since 2020, Uber has promoted the incorporation of the taxi into the application and recently opened this possibility to all cities in Argentina where the application is available.

Uber started operating in Bariloche.



In the region, Uber started operating a few days ago in Bariloche, which became the newest destination where the app is available.

In Argentina, the number of trips made by taxis through the Uber app tripled between last December and February. To consolidate growth, Uber will offer two special promotions: In every city across the country where Uber is available, drivers who sign up and start driving can earn up to an additional $100,000 when they complete their first 50 trips by June 30.

“Since 2016, at Uber we have been working to change the way cities in Argentina and all its people move.” Eli Frías, Head of Operations for Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

In turn, taxi drivers who are already registered will be able to receive up to an additional $50,000 for each new taxi driver they invite to the platform and complete 50 trips before June 30.

How does Uber work for those who want to ride with the app?

• Download the application on your cell phone.

• Create a user account.

• You can add your credit card or travel with cash.

• Once Uber is available to make trips in the city of Bariloche, when opening the application it is only necessary to follow these steps:

• Specify the address of the start of the trip and the destination.

• Confirm your trip.

• Wait for the application to assign you to a driver.

• When one of our driver partners accepts your request, you will be able to see their location and estimated time of arrival on the map.

• Meet your driver partner and enjoy your trip.

• Rate your trip.

safer trips



All trips made with Uber are covered by Seguros SURA for Personal Accidents and Civil Liability, that is automatically activated from the moment the driver accepts a trip until the last user gets out of the vehicle.

Uber guarantees the safety of your trips.

Besides, The Uber platform has functions so that users and driver partners travel more and more safely: Security Center, real-time ride sharing, audio recording during trips, PIN verification that allows users to ensure they are in the correct vehicle; RideCheck, which detects travel anomalies such as unexpected stops, 911 button in case of emergency, 24/7 Support for assistance, among others.

About Uber



Uber’s mission is to make a mobility option available to everyone, at any point in your city and at any time. We started in 2010 with the aim of solving a simple problem: how to get a ride with the push of a button?

After fifteen billion trips around the world through the app, we create products that bring people closer to where they want to go. Uber is a platform that offers the world new possibilities by changing the way people, food and things move in cities.





