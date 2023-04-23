Ubisoft’s 3A shooting game “The Division 2” experience server starts preloading and starts testing at 16 o’clock on April 26

The official Weibo of “The Division 2” announced today that the “The Division 2” national server trial server test will be available for download in advance at 12:00 noon on April 23.

“The Division 2” official stated that players who have qualified for this test can log in to the WeGame download game client through the corresponding account, or download the game through the reservation page of the official website. In addition, the “The Division 2” experience server will open from 16:00 on April 26 to 23:59 on June 6.

Players who have completed the download and successfully created a character before 24:00 on May 3 can receive a time-limited download reward[weapon skin: bait]on the reservation page. The reward will be sent to the mailbox of the character in the experience server and can be inherited to Formal clothes.

According to IT House’s previous reports, “The Division 2” is jointly developed by Ubisoft Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft’s seven global studios. It is an open-world online shooting RPG game. Since the launch of the international server in 2019, “The Division 2” has quickly become one of Ubisoft’s best-selling multiplayer online shooting games. In the game, players will continue to grow in battle and fight against hostile forces to uphold justice. It focuses on cooperative shooting in the open world, and adopts a third-person perspective. Players become agents and can experience rich mainline missions and unique dungeon missions in a super city constructed in proportion. Gang leaders can also enter the dangerous confrontation area to experience the fun of games between players.

The basic configuration of the computer required for the national server test of “The Division 2” requires GTX 1060, and the recommended configuration requires RTX 2060.