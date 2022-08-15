Home Entertainment Ubisoft’s official blog post hints that a new Assassin’s Creed game will be released soon-Games- Ubisoft Ubisoft
Ubisoft’s official blog just released a new message, which is a string of Morse code (-.-./—/–/../-./–./…/—/— /-. ), which translates to “ComingSoon”. The accompanying picture is a picture with the Abstergo Industries logo and Animus NEXT, which is obviously related to “Assassin’s Creed”, and the text at the bottom is “Looking back in history, improving the present, and defining the future”.

In July, Kotaku reported that Ubisoft was working on multiple Assassin’s Creed games, and in addition to Assassin’s Creed: Rift, an open-world game set in Asia as part of Assassin’s Creed: Infinite.

The Ubisoft Forward conference is scheduled for September 10 to discuss the future of Assassin’s Creed.

