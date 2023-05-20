UDO – Mr. Dirkschneider Gets out for a touchdown!

The Urveater of Heavy Teutonic Metal Udo Dirkschneider alias UDO is back with the new album “Touchdown”! The album will be released on August 25th via Atomic Fire Records!

2021: »Game Over« 2023: Game ON! Nachdem U.D.O. have performed in Australia and Japan and presented their new bassist Peter Baltes live in this context, they also recently started their personal festival season at the Karmøygeddon Metal Festival (Kopervik, Norway).

The band can already let the next cat out of the bag: In between all their many touring activities, the band around legendary frontman Udo Dirkschneider has also shown enormous productivity in the studio and recorded a new, 13-song album, the recordings of which have been included in many places took place. Produced and mixed by Martin “Mattes” Pfeiffer (Redhead Studio, Wilhelmshaven) and mastered by Stefan Kaufmann at ROXX Studio in Solingen, the quintet is now about to make its “touchdown” together with Atomic Fire Records in the end zone of the heavy metal world to place. The work, which will be released on August 25, 2023, features a guest contribution by violinist Stefan Pintev on the eponymous closing song, while the aforementioned Baltes can already be heard on the new tracks. The album’s artwork was created by Martin Häusler, who was also responsible for the band photos for the new campaign.

Warm up and take a stand because the first single, ‘Forever Free’, will be out on June 23rd, with album pre-orders also opening from that date. Bookmark ‘Forever Free’ right here: https://udo.afr.link/foreverfreePR

»Touchdown« – Tracklist:

1. Isolation Man

2. The Flood

3. The Double Dealer’s Club

4. Fight For The Right

5. Forever Free

6. Punchline

7. Sad Man’s Show

8. The Betrayer

09. Heroes Of Freedom

10. Better Start To Run

11. The Battle Understood

12. Living Hell

13. Touchdown



Tour Dates:

05/21/2023 AT Vienna – Wildstyle & Tattoo @ Stadthalle

08.06.2023 SE Sölvesborg – Sweden Rock Festival

10.06.2023 FI Laihia – More Löylyä Festival

06/16/2023 DE Augsburg – Metal in the neighborhood*

18.06.2023 BE Dessel – Graspop Metal Meeting*

21.07.2023 DE Pförring – Open Air Pförring

29.07.2023 DE Rottenburg-Seebronn – Rock Of Ages* *NEU*

08.12.2023 ES Villena – Legends of Rock*

08/16/2023 DE Dinkelsbühl – Summer Breeze Open Air *NEU*

17.08.2023 CZ Moravský Krumlov – Rock Castle Open Air

20.08.2023 CH Vallamand (VD) – Rock The Lakes

25.08.2023 DE Haddeby – Baltic Open Air *NEU*

09/16/2023 DE Tuttlingen – Beast of Rocks @ Stadthalle

07.10.2023 DE Würzburg – Keep It True Rising III @ Posthalle*

22.10.2023 AT Linz – Wildstyle & Tattoo @ Tabakfabrik

29.10.2023 AT Salzburg – Wildstyle & Tattoo @ exhibition center

May 10th/11th, 2024 DE Braunschweig – Rock in Rautheim* *NEU*

*as DIRECT CUTTER

UDO / DIRKSCHNEIDER are:

Udo Dirkschneider | singing

Andrey Smirnov | guitar

Sven Dirkschneider | Drums

Fabian Dee Dammers | Guitar

Peter Baltes | Bass

Band-Links:

