UDO – Mr. Dirkschneider unveils lyric video for digital single

The forefather of heavy Teutonic metal Udo Dirkschneider aka UDO is back with a new album “Touchdown”! The album will be released on August 25th via Atomic Fire Records, today the first single is available with “Forever Free”!

UDO, the heavy metal quintet led by legendary frontman Udo Dirkschneider and recently joined by ex-ACCEPT bassist Peter Baltes, recently announced the release of their new studio album on August 25th, 2023 via Atomic Fire Records. Dubbed »Touchdown«, it features 13 tracks that show the combo that they are definitely among the all-stars of the Hard’n’Heavy league and while they are currently unstoppable on a European festival stage (including Graspop Metal Meeting (BE), Leyendas del Rock (ES), Summer Breeze Open Air (DE)) to the next to perform in front of their loyal worldwide following, which makes almost every performance of the band a home game, today is also the official kick-off for new season instead:

With the first digital single called ‘Forever Free’, UDO storm straight ahead and launch their first musical attack. A supporting lyric video has also been posted online for that track, which can be viewed below. But of course all good things come in threes: On top of that, »Touchdown« can be pre-ordered now!

Listen to ‘Forever Free’ on YouTube:

Drummer Sven Dirkschneider explains the intention of the piece here: “’Forever Free’ is intended to encourage people not to simply accept everything that is presented to you by the media as the truth, but also to think about it for themselves. Of course you shouldn’t fundamentally question everything, but the song should definitely encourage you to form your own opinion on conflicts and issues, which you really stand behind, even if it may sometimes be wrong, and not blindly to everyone and everything consequences. This is a musical homage to the privilege of living our lives freely, as we have in this country.”



Pre-order »Touchdown« in the physical format of your choice HERE, save it on your favorite streaming platform or get it digitally now to receive ‘Forever Free’ immediately:

»Touchdown« – Tracklist:

1. Isolation Man

2. The Flood

3. The Double Dealer’s Club

4. Fight For The Right

5. Forever Free

6. Punchline

7. Sad Man’s Show

8. The Betrayer

09. Heroes Of Freedom

10. Better Start To Run

11. The Battle Understood

12. Living Hell

13. Touchdown

»Dirkschneider – Live at Wacken 2022« (Bonus DVD; only in CD Digipak!):

01. Starlight

02. Living For Tonite

03. Midnight Mover

04. Breaker

05. London Leatherboys

06. Princess Of The Dawn

07. Restless And Wild

08. Son Of A Bitch

09. Screaming For A Love-Bite

10. Up To The Limit

11. Metal Heart

12. Fast As A Shark

13. Balls To The Wall

»Touchdown« was produced and mixed by Martin “Mattes” Pfeiffer (Redhead Studio, Wilhelmshaven), before Stefan Kaufmann mastered the disc at ROXX Studio in Solingen. The work comes up with a guest contribution by violinist Stefan Pintev on the eponymous closing song, while newcomer Baltes can already be heard on all tracks. The album’s artwork was created by Martin Häusler, who was also responsible for the band photos for the new campaign.

Tour Dates:

21.07.2023 DE Pförring – Open Air Pförring

29.07.2023 DE Rottenburg-Seebronn – Rock Of Ages* *NEU*

08.12.2023 ES Villena – Legends of Rock*

08/16/2023 DE Dinkelsbühl – Summer Breeze Open Air *NEU*

17/08/2023 CZ Moravský Krumlov – Rock Castle Open Air

20.08.2023 CH Vallamand (VD) – Rock The Lakes

25.08.2023 DE Haddeby – Baltic Open Air *NEU*

09/16/2023 DE Tuttlingen – Beast of Rocks @ Stadthalle

07.10.2023 DE Würzburg – Keep It True Rising III @ Posthalle*

22.10.2023 AT Linz – Wildstyle & Tattoo @ Tabakfabrik

29.10.2023 AT Salzburg – Wildstyle & Tattoo @ exhibition center

May 10th/11th, 2024 DE Braunschweig – Rock in Rautheim* *NEU*

*as DIRECT CUTTER

UDO / DIRKSCHNEIDER are:

Udo Dirkschneider | singing

Andrey Smirnov | guitar

Sven Dirkschneider | Drums

Fabian Dee Dammers | Guitar

Peter Baltes | Bass

Band-Links:

