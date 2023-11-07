Ufomammut – Crookhead – EP Review

Ufomammut – Crookhead

Origin: Italy

Release: 31.10.2023

Label: Supernatural Cat

Duration: 17:46

Genre: Psychedelic Sludge

Of course I’m pleased with the new output UFO mammoths. That doesn’t change the fact that it is Crookhead just a little 3-track bite. There is a certain expectation in the air because I know two faces of this Italian trio. There’s the unrelenting harshness of sludge combined with psychedelic effects that completely captivates me with studio albums.

Nevertheless, I also saw the band on stage and it disappointed me a bit because there the focus was only on brutality, which drowned out all the subtleties and effects. Some people may love this merciless hardness live, but I lost too many beautiful details. That’s why I’m hoping for a new aha experience when I listen to the new studio EP.

Vibrations throughout the body

Yes, those are UFO mammothsbecause from the first sound of Crookhead everything vibrates in the listener. The strings of the instruments vibrate massively and emit a dark, continuous rumble. The drums line up unobtrusively and in the context the result is a supernatural, dense sound.

The song contains a few breaks and seems to be made up of several parts. Bits of sound and samples give the sound wall bright splashes and something spooky. Ultimately, the wall of sound becomes even denser and repeatedly starts to appear like a spurt. But UFO mammoths do not break out of the surrounding doomy structure, but rather push the concept of hypnotic riff massacres to the maximum.

Maximum burst, maximum beauty

What do you expect from a song called Supernova? A slow swelling, beauty in bloom and a devastating final stage. That’s why the second song starts with plenty of effects and has a much more psychedelic feel than the opener. The plaintive song of I scream gives the whole thing its own touch. But the really big “bah” doesn’t happen. Supernova burns densely and beautifully with psychedelic effects.

What does a song with that title promise? vibrate? This is exactly why there is maximum density and vibrations. vibratewhich one HERE can be heard is a cross between the vibrating hardness of Crookhead and the psychedelic beauty of Supernova. The song stomps and staggers forward incessantly and unfortunately fades out far too soon.

Conclusion

Unfortunately, Ufomammut only presents us with Crookhead as a small appetizer. Nevertheless, there is something for everyone, because vibrant heaviness is cleverly loosened up with psychedelic effects and thus raises hopes for a whole album to follow. 7,5 / 10

Line Up

Poia – guitar, sound effects

Urlo – bass, vocals, synthesizers, sound effects

Levre – drums, sound effects

Tracklist

01. Crookhead

02. Supernova

03.Vibrate

