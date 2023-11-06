Ufomammut – Crookhead

Although they’ve never made anything like a bad album, last year’s “Fenice” was something of a return to form for them UFO mammoths – an absolute high-flyer after several ‘only’ good-class works in a row. The Italian veterans are by no means resting on their laurels and have a new EP out, which removes the spacey elements of its predecessor and is a bit rougher and more direct. „Crookhead“ is this year’s slightly different Halloween soundtrack.

Of course, the centerpiece is the nine-minute title song, which builds a bridge between the last two albums – rough and rough, but also playful and subtly trippy. What initially sounds brutal and brute turns into a disturbing hell ride when the vocal samples start after almost two minutes. Sludge, doom and drone collide in an onomatopoeic way, after an extended break in noise the monolithic formula returns. At first glance, very little is happening, but the Italians overwhelm with this tough, distorted force of force skillfully and sustainably – a grueling blow in the neck in the best sense of the word.

“Supernova” uses real vocals, surprises with tentative stoner elements and synthetic experimentation that takes up psychedelic threads with growing enthusiasm. The overly long intro in particular can and does tell a thing or two about it. Ultimately the song loses its momentum and slows down the pace completely. At three and a half minutes, “Vibrhate” has become radio-friendly, but no one told Ufomammut that. Noisy start, hoarse vocals, rough lows and non-stop electronic attacks are lastingly disturbing.

This appetizer, which rattles through in just under 18 minutes, doesn’t report any big news, but it easily maintains the strong level of the last records. Ufomammut refrain from repeating themselves and instead stand as wide-legged as humanly possible. “Crookhead” takes thick, brutal heavy hitters as well as psychedelic trips and disturbing doom drone, all in the spirit of good chaos. Even after almost a quarter of a century, the Italians remain unmatched.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: October 31, 2023

Available via: Supernatural Cat

Crookhead EP by UFOMAMMUT

