[November 9, 2022, Chengdu]From November 9th to December 5th, UGG®, a high-end lifestyle brand founded by DECKERS in California, presented the FEEL HOUSE theme space in the K1 yard of Kuanzhai Alley in Chengdu – a multi-sensory space An interactive community space that integrates UGG®-style trends with traditional Chinese culture. FEEL HOUSE aims to provide the young furry youth who yearn for freedom, self-confidence and fashion with the opportunity to release themselves and inspire, and create a physical and mental shelter for people through unique experiences and feelings. In the post-epidemic era, UGG® starts from different sensory dimensions, leading everyone to explore the unknown outward, perceive the true self inward, and feel the bold, avant-garde and open and free brand spirit of “Feels Like UGG” to advocate, perceive and subvert. , to create, and to call on everyone to embrace an optimistic and sunny attitude towards life no matter what situation they are in, and to shape their own style no matter how the style trend changes. In addition to Chengdu, UGG® “FEEL HOUSE” theme space has also appeared in Brooklyn, New York, Seongsu-dong, South Korea and other places around the world, inviting global consumers to relax and start again.

On the opening day of the event, UGG® brand ambassador Song Yanfei and pioneer designer Wang Fengchen came to the scene to collide with ideas in offline communication and experience the unique sensory experience brought by “FEEL HOUSE”. UGG® brand ambassador Song Yanfei wore a UGG® X Feng Chen Wang deconstructed jacket and UGG® classic maroon Tasman shoes for a fashionable and stylish velvet fashion. Domestic pioneer designer Wang Fengchen was also invited to attend and told the creative inspiration and product story of the new UGG® x Feng Chen Wang collaboration series.

传统摩登相融，塑造独有风格

This event draws inspiration from the cultures of California and Chengdu, where modernity and tradition meet in the present time and space, providing viewers with a unique creative journey. After passing through the novel and strange sensory tunnel, you will arrive at the FEEL HOUSE courtyard. The new window grille design with UGG® LOGO is unique and eye-catching. In the new Chinese style tea room, guests can experience creative mahjong and unique tea drinks inspired by UGG® classic shoe patterns. Continuing to go deeper into the space, the distinctive Chinese-style picture scrolls make everyone’s eyes shine. The Chinese-style landscape and the brand’s “Feels Like UGG” art installation are integrated with each other. The two different styles of modern and traditional blend and collide with each other, bringing you a unique A whole new experience. Among the dense bamboo forests, there are also UGG® environmentally friendly recycled shoes. The materials of UGG®’s new Classic Mini Regenerate boots are made by “renewable farms”. For each pair sold, UGG® will invest part of the proceeds into “200,000 yuan”. acres of grasslands into regenerative farmland” is UGG®’s effort to create a more “renewable” world.

触动多重感官，治愈喧嚣疲乏

Hidden in the space behind the Chinese-style scroll, the oversized sofa inspired by the brand’s classic boots and iconic colors is displayed here, symbolizing the iconic soft touch and wearing experience of UGG® products; The white sofa is a brand-new interactive installation, where guests can feel the California sunset or the romantic coast, without hiking, to enjoy the beautiful scenery and gain a wonderful visual experience. Step out of this space and explore to the right. In the quiet meditation room, the plush touch stimulates warm memories, just like stepping into UGG® furry boots, bringing a soft tactile experience; the background music eliminates the outside noise and disturbing information, Open auditory exploration; and the refreshing fragrance has already opened the olfactory temptation, allowing everyone to immerse in it unconsciously, relax body and mind, indulge in expressing, and perceive the true self in a leisurely state.

先锋联名系列，聚集多元想象

UGG® has always believed in the power of creativity and design. It actively participates in the global fashion and creative industry from a forward-looking perspective, and taps and supports the creative design power of the new generation. It not only has an international perspective, but also deeply cultivates the local market, and promotes the possibility of the creative design industry on a global scale. continuous process. On the left side of the tea room, the UGG®X Feng Chen Wang joint series exhibition hall starts the creation with the concept of “reality and reality”. This season’s collaborations are also in the showroom. This season’s joint series also revolves around the philosophical inspiration of “virtual and real”, with the soft and comfortable abstract image of UGG® as the “virtual”, and urban retro sportswear as the “real” , The soft texture contrasts with the functional and urban style, presenting the artistic conception of “virtual and real”, interpreting the fusion of styles and bold and avant-garde imagination. The cooperation exhibition hall on the right side of the tea room brings together the diverse perspectives of many domestic and foreign designers – UGG® X CHILDREN OF THE DISCORDANCE joint series, UGG® X SHAYNE OLIVER joint series, UGG® X TELFAR joint series, UGG® X SHUTING The QIU joint series, UGG® X SUSAN FANG joint series and UGG® X ALINENANT joint series inject a new style into UGG® classic shoes with a subversive fashion design expression.

From November 9th to December 5th, go to UGG®FEEL HOUSE, awaken all the senses of body and mind, inspire inspiration, collide with thinking, and welcome inner release and free expression!

Feel House China

Event Dates: November 9-December 5, 2022 Location: Chengdu, China

Feel House New York Event Date: October 28, 2022 Location: Brooklyn, NY, USA

Feel House Korea

Event Date: November 24-December 3, 2022 Venue: Seongsu-dong, Seoul, South Korea

Feel House Zepeto

(metaverse)

Release Date: November 24, 2022 Location: Zepeto App

About UGG® Founded in Southern California in 1978 by a surfer, UGG® is known worldwide for its iconic, classic shearling boots, a lifestyle brand. Initially favored by Hollywood celebrities and fashion editors, it quickly established itself around the world. UGG® designs and sells footwear, apparel, accessories and home collections with uncompromising quality and craftsmanship. Today, UGG® has annual global sales of more than 1.5 billion US dollars and cooperates with the best retailers, with more than 130 fashion boutique retailers and outlet stores in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Tokyo, Shanghai and Beijing. Store, with more than 1,000 points of sale worldwide, providing consumers with the ultimate brand experience. For more information, please visit www.ugg.cn.

[email protected] Tel: 152 2163 6502 [email protected] Tel: 8621.80130261