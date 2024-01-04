Ugo Zatterin: “When Rai was about to fly. Me, Zavattini and the genius Modugno”

You appeared for the first time on a television screen in the autumn of ’53 together with Cesare Zavattini. I had been a journalist for nine years and was satisfied with my work as a political reporter in various newspapers. I edited an evening column on the radio, entitled Curtainand my acquaintance with the environment pointed me out, with other colleagues, as a possible guinea pig to the four cats who, in a wing of the historic building in via Asiago 10, the Roman headquarters of the EIAR during fascism – downgraded after the war to Centro of Rai radio production, when it had moved its general management to via delle Botteghe Oscure, in front of the PCI – they tried and tried again to put together some television broadcasts, just as equally small experimental structures were doing in Turin, the first to be born, and in Milan, the second.

On my TV debut I had to interview for Teleclub the father and mentor of cinematographic neorealism in a corner – summarily furnished as a literary lounge with two armchairs, an oval table and a background of fake books – in studio P1: a rather squalid environment measuring 12 by 17 metres, created with tarpaulins and scaffolding from auditorium of the former Soldier’s House, where they were broadcast during the war Fante Radio and the other radio programs intended for the armed forces, in which groups of soldiers took part, celebrating such a privilege. The “P” appropriately indicated that it was a temporary arrangement and the “1” meant that it was the first, and for some time the only, in the capital.

Surname versus surname

In hindsight, that pairing of improvised television commentators, looking back on it, was for me like a premonition of the torment caused by the resemblance of our surnames, which would haunt me in the following decades: being often addressed and presented as Zavattini or Zavattin, from those who met me in the flesh after having seen me a few times on video. It was a type of misunderstanding widespread at all times among many viewers, led to combine images and surnames in their heads only for an assonance or a similar professional activity or the same hair color or the equal abundance of the nose or chin or other apparent analogies , including the minimal ordinary one of appearing on the television screen, thanks to which perhaps some simpleton would ask me with candid courtesy: “Are you the one who sings on TV?”; followed by many apologies, once the clarification had taken place, and a poorly concealed disappointment at having only met someone in the flesh who was giving news.

Sitting in front of Zavattini, during that first shot I couldn’t even glance at myself on the small screen, because the only monitor within sight was placed in favor of the studio assistant, who in front of us, following the instructions from the director, he had to guide the behavior of the technical staff and guests with gestures; but he saw me on the television at home, together with the whole family gathered for the happy event, my three-year-old eldest son, who burst into tears, desperately pointing his finger at the screen: «And now, how will my dad get out from that?”. It was the melodramatic debut of a viewer of the first generation weaned on TV, which was followed for some time by the inevitable demand that, by turning the knob, the absent father would appear on the video, and by the mother’s presumption to make him assimilate with impossible parables the difference between real presence and virtual presence, that is, to explain to him the function of electromagnetic waves and the cathode ray tube in dad’s appearance and disappearance inside the living room box.

The theme of the interview with Zavattini was obviously neorealism. This was decided by Dr. Maria Grazia Puglisi, curator of Teleclub, careful to inform us, after introducing herself as such: «This is a cultural broadcast, let’s be clear». She was a pleasant lady with an “intellectual chic” slant, who grew up on Radio Roma and was sent on scouts around the TV area, and I didn’t understand how much this mission flattered her or how much she instead considered it an annoying corvée in lands inhabited only by lions. However, I had the impression that she, accustomed to working in front of a microphone, accepted the images added to her words as a contamination, which took away severity or added frivolity to the concepts of those who intended to speak seriously; therefore always specifying that it was culture, and not other rubbish comparable to entertainment or, worse, vaudeville, consumer genres that often preceded or followed its product, must have seemed to her to be a dutiful protection of her own professional image and a reassurance for guests deserving of respect.

Nobody’s looking at us anyway

Zavattini and I were both rather embarrassed – and we told each other – by having to express ourselves in front of practically no one, even though we had been advised not to look at the cameras, rather to pretend that they weren’t there and to imagine ourselves having a conversation in the living room at home. our; an unusual discomfort, which in the environment was cited among the first causes of the so-called “telepanic”, which was talked about as a dramatic unknown on the path of every novice. And he, perhaps more taken by the unusual role than me, after having stated that in the living room of his house he would be more willing to talk about other things, came out by declaring in a loud voice: “Fortunately, except for these – and he indicated with his I finger the four people present in the study – no one can see us, so we avoid disgracing ourselves.” Perhaps it meant an encouragement to me and to himself, but it did not leave the attentive Puglisi indifferent at all, who without hiding her annoyance at the politically incorrect expression used by the writer and at the implicit devaluation of his work, meticulously wanted to point out that absolutely no, «a certain number of people» would have followed us «somewhere» in the capital. “Maybe,” Zavattini muttered. «You will certainly be able to count them. I continue to consider myself, how can I put it?, an incognito conversationalist.”

At “go!” of the assistant, with a hand that cut through our hesitations like a dagger, interviewer and interviewee we looked into each other’s eyes, almost to escape the absurdity of which we felt ourselves protagonists, and, having liquidated in two lines the neorealism, of which Zavattini declared that everything had already been said and he was quite tired of talking about it, we unintentionally got involved in a half-argument – disapproved in front of us by Mrs. Puglisi, inviting moderation with a desolate shaking of her hands and head – about the different nature of the “film specific” compared to the “television specific”, which was then a topical issue, debated by cinephiles and mass media scholars, the majority of whom were inclined to recognize the former in “editing”, the latter in “direct shooting”.

The «television specific»

However, Zavattini did not seem convinced of this distinction, although he was unable to express another more convincing one, which perhaps he had in his head, with the result of becoming wrapped up in his quick and passionate speech, at times stammered and confused, losing the thread behind a simile which he struggled to get right, even though he circled around it with a fury of synonyms, with the result of getting heated and a little angry and often interrupting the period halfway, shaking your arm and concluding: «But you will have understood everything already…», while you , like most of his interlocutors, at this point you agreed only out of respect for his proclaimed charisma. Perhaps in the end Zavattini would certainly have skewered his beautiful thesis, which was unraveling on the plot that a TV, if it had been freely used, would have become a natural source of neorealism, if the stop imposed on us by the assistant with a peremptory widening of his arms, which seemed to me to be the right punishment for us having ended up off topic, not having blocked us due to the expiration of the pre-established time, leaving us astonished and convinced that we had only said confused banalities, but fortunately “disgraced” only in front of a few close friends.

We thus experienced that during a broadcast, the nightmare of having to conclude the speech in a strictly pre-established time could be added to the ordinary telepanic of beginners. For us the schedule had foreseen ten minutes, and ten had to be, punctuated, minute after minute, by the fingers of the gentleman in the white coat and ear caps, with the primary effect of distressing us and overlapping our ideas, already quite intrigued by the novelty. .

Telepanico and censorship

The abrupt interruption left Zavattini annoyed. He hurriedly greeted Dr. Puglisi, avoiding polite compliments and thanks, and muttered to me as he left that perhaps the real television specificity was the possibility of unplugging the speaker, without even making him complete the speech, for the reason, or on the pretext , that the time available had expired. «Censorship» he said with a flash of intuition, «that’s it, censorship in real time. Think carefully. They can shut your mouth by pressing a button, in a flash, without giving you time to object.” He concluded that in cinema scissors were needed, in newspapers pen strokes were needed, here a touch was enough, just a small touch with a finger on a button, claiming due respect for time or some technical inconvenience. What else could be more specifically televisual than live censorship?

The censorship of those times, manipulated in various forms by the prime minister, first on the scripts, then on the finished product, was a cross of cinema, especially the neorealist one, and Zavattini had been its victim several times and always a severe protester. Perhaps it naturally had to happen that, in the end, even his television debut appeared to him as intellectual violence and TV as the new instrument of an ancient persecution against freedom of expression.

Modugno’s debut

Our vacated place in the studio was occupied, the camera was turned towards the opposite corner of P1, here set up with a chair and a common backdrop of sea and beach, by a young singer-songwriter from Puglia, who had to tell the story on the notes of his guitar moving death of a swordfish speared by fishermen. It was his first time on TV too, and while we were waiting for the show to start, he asked us if we were excited. He was very much so, he confessed to us, and we could tell from the desire to talk he had, to tell us that many thought he was Sicilian, while he was born in Polignano a Mare, in Puglia, and his songs were if anything conceived in Salento dialect; he had attended the Experimental Cinematography Center and played parts in some films. Zavattini looked at him with some suspicion, perhaps thinking that in the end, like many of his occasional interlocutors, he would ask him for a recommendation for a producer or director, but paternally available to encourage him as soon as the boy confided to us that he only hoped for a career as a singer. In any case, I told him that there was nothing to get excited about, he should only think about singing well, and Zavattini gave him as encouragement that “nobody can see anyway” with which he would later tease even Dr. Puglisi. A few years later, once the turmoil of his debut had disappeared, TV opened up the world to Domenico Modugno, making him fly «into the blue painted blue».

