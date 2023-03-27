Ukraine strongly criticized the plans of the Russian president, Vladimir Putinto place tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus and called for an emergency session of the UN Security Council to address the measure.

Putin announced the decision on Saturday, stating that would not violate nuclear non-proliferation pledges and that Russia would not cede arms control to Belarus.

In a statement, the kyiv Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the decision as “another provocative step“from Moscow that undermines “the international security system as a whole“.

Will Ukraine be able to beat Russia with conventional weapons on its territory before the end of the year?

“Russia once again confirms its chronic inability to be a responsible steward of nuclear weapons as a means of deterrence and prevention of war, not as a tool of threats and intimidation,” the ministry said.

He demanded the convening of a session of the Security Council and also asked the G-7 and the European Union to warn Belarus of “far-reaching consequences” if it decides to accept Russian weapons.

The war in Ukraine does not subside.

The role of Belarus in the war in Ukraine

Putin said on Saturday that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, had requested the emplacement of the weapons. Minsk has yet to publicly comment on the announcement.

The Belarusian army has not formally fought in Ukraine, but Minsk allowed Moscow to use its territory to send soldiers to Ukraine last year. Both countries share a close military relationship.

The NATO factor, stagnation and asymmetric negotiation: three possible outcomes of the war in Ukraine

“Ukraine calls on all members of the international community to convey to the criminal Putin regime the categorical unacceptability of its nuclear provocations and to take decisive measures to effectively deter and prevent any possibility of the use of nuclear weapons by the aggressor state.” , says the Ukrainian statement.

ED