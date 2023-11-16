Ultimate Beauty Secrets Revealed: New Trends in Celebrity Makeup and The Magic of Collagen Lip Glosses!

Brand official picture

Celebrity Makeup: New Colors Are Coming!

Popular Lilac Purple Eye Makeup Creates Charming Electric Eyes

Celebrity Makeup: New Trends in Trendy Colors!

This party season, embellish the corners of your eyes with brilliant stars and make them sparkle!

The new nine-color glamor eyeshadow palette is long-lasting, skin-friendly, not easy to fly away, highly pigmented and fine powder, and a variety of color combinations, unlocking infinite possibilities for party makeup. It is simple and easy to use, and always maintains unique charm. Brand official picture

The new nine-color glamor eyeshadow palette combines trendy colors to easily create a variety of makeup effects from deep earth tones to strawberry shortcake makeup, pink makeup, cyber makeup, and high-shine makeup. It also includes brand founder Charlotte Tilbury, who predicted the next trends to be disco mermaid eye makeup and lilac electric eye makeup!

This eyeshadow palette is innovatively created in conjunction with the Magic Laboratory. It has 9 colors and various textures to achieve multiple makeup effects, with a futuristic and technological feel! Choose from matte neutral colors and shimmering pearl colors to make the corners of your eyes bloom with charm. Whether in daily life or a date party, you have a variety of makeup color combinations at your fingertips! Brand official picture

There’s no need to worry about it, your makeup has its own way. An all-round, highly pigmented and fine powder that easily delivers a satin-like smooth finish. The unique cyber metal and texture make the eye makeup conformable, without dusting, streaking or clumping, making the eyes bigger, shinier and younger, exuding charming electric waves when looking back, and shining with a noble luster like gems!

“Darlings, this is an eyeshadow palette that combines trendy colors!

I call it the nine-color glamor eyeshadow palette — In the cyber era, its formula is unique and an experience I have never had in my 30 years of experience.

This one is full of personality.

The Magic Eyeshadow Palette will help you unlock unlimited makeup possibilities!

All-round.

The highly pigmented and fine powder makes the makeup last long, fits the skin closely, is not easy to fall off, and has a matte matte finish with soft texture.

Beautiful.

Makeup feel. You must have never seen a formula that can achieve so many functions at the same time. It has a soft and smooth texture and a satin-like touch, without any possibility of dusting, caking or dryness. Brand official picture

This eyeshadow palette will give you what I predict will be the next trend—including disco mermaid eye makeup, lilac electric eye makeup, cyber makeup, deep earth tones makeup. Create unlimited party eye looks with this eyeshadow palette! Just swipe to blend, touch to deepen, touch to brighten, you can easily get popular makeup and shine! “– Charlotte Tilbury MBE—— Ms. Charlotte Tilbury, OBE

The three colors present dazzling magic and can be freely stacked to create a perfect party atmosphere:

futuristic matte——As smooth as silk satin, as if spreading a layer of soft mist shine

Pearlescent——Apply a layer of sparkling luster to the eyes to create a metallic eye makeup.

Party attraction——The party lights and the colored eyes complement each other, and the deep eyes reveal the charming charm Brand official picture

NEW! HOLLYWOOD BLUSH & GLOW GLIDE PALETTE

Charlotte Tilbury launches new Starlight Blush Highlight Duo Palette

Flawless filters for Hollywood stardom newest!

Pink starlight leads the trend

With just one swipe, your skin will look radiant and your cheeks will look pink and sculpted! An innovative masterpiece from the Magic Laboratory, it combines the rich color of pressed powder with the satin texture of liquid highlighter to leave skin with a pink glow.

This is the Hollywood star’s secret to blushing and highlighting! The founder of the brand, Ms. Charlotte Tilbury, has condensed all the beauty secrets from the show and the red carpet backstage into this compact and easy-to-hold two-color palette. Take it with you and easily summon the magic of starlight! Brand official picture

This Starlight Blush Highlight Dual Color Palette contains the unique innovative technology of brand founder Charlotte Tilbury’s Women’s Magic Laboratory: using a new generation of Lifting Light Flex technology, combined with elastic polymers, it adheres closely to the skin to create a perfect soft-focus three-dimensional highlight, brighten your skin! This is your own beauty magic!

It adheres naturally to the skin for a flawless finish and delivers a radiant glow with just one swipe. The classic pink color of Hollywood stars is activated on the skin, highlighting the natural good complexion, making the makeup bloom with dreamy and charming colors.

“Darlings，I wanted to retain the skin-beautifying soft focus effect of classic Hollywood pinks and capture the iconic pink trend — Magic Innovation Lab has created new Lifting Light Flex technology, allowing everyone to effortlessly have the best pink highlight anytime, anywhere. This experience is unprecedented! “– Charlotte Tilbury MBE——Ms. Charlotte Tilbury, OBE Brand official picture

Take this compact color palette with you and summon your beauty magic anytime, anywhere!

Color Number Choose: fair-natural white Fair – Natural White – Rose Pink Blush and Pillow Talk Highlight Instructions：Sugar Heart Blush——Apply blush from the apples of your cheeks upward along your cheekbones to create rosy cheeks. Highlights——Use highlighter along the cheekbones, temples, jawline, brow bones, lip arch and neck to instantly create a radiant and three-dimensional look!

COLLAGEN LIP BATH ICONS

Mini Hydrating Collagen Lip Gloss Set

Let your lips be immersed in the luster of hydrating collagen! Secrets to perfect, plump lips, including award-winning Pillow Talk, Hickey, and Luminous Rose shades Brand official picture

Share this: Facebook

X

