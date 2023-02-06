Listen to the audio version of the article

At the beginning of this page, now almost two years ago, we often happened to talk about series still unreleased in Italy, simply because many of the most interesting products didn’t find an outlet in us, or only found it a long way from the first release. But the television landscape changes extremely rapidly, and with the current abundance of operators (complemented by the arrival of the various “+”, of which the latest in chronological order is Paramount+) it becomes much more rare that a US series is not also distributed here.

It still happens, however, to the series of Channel 4, the British channel that since its inception to date broadcasts some of the most interesting things that can be seen in those parts. It is not yet known, therefore, if and when we will be able to see in Italy Everyone else burnsexcellent example of that comedy six episodes or so per season, bittersweet and reckless, which has given us masterpieces in every decade since Yes Minister a The office a Fleabag.

David (Simon Bird) and his wife Fiona (Kate O’Flynn) belong to an ultra-Orthodox Christian sect in Manchester: they are introduced to us in the first episode as they wake up their two children in the middle of the night, screaming that the apocalypse has arrived, for then explain to them that it was a drill. But the basic idea of ​​the series is to treat these religious fanatics as if they were any family: David is so consumed with the desire to be promoted to the council of elders of his congregation that he does not realize that the authority he would like to exercise in his home is dangerously at risk. Almost everyone obeys the rules very formally and with little conviction, always ready to find loopholes in case of need. The difference with the laity isn’t much, if a teacher says with a smile: «In just six years you’ll be able to practice as a doctor, sell out, become a co-influencer on TikTok, make a lot of money exploiting the ignorance of vulnerable people».

The heart of the series is perhaps in the eldest daughter Rachel (Amy James-Kelly) who tries to extricate herself between being a loser, the first love experiences, the first adult choices and the instinct to obey and respect the rules.

