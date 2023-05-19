Umbilichaos – Mourning Carnivals From Now On – Album Review

Umbilichaos – Mourning Carnivals From Now On

Origin: São Paulo / Brasilien

Release: 19.05.2023

Label: Time to Kill Records

Duration: 55:04

Genre: Doom Metal / Post-Hardcore / Psychedelic



For more than a decade and a half now Anna C. Chaos as a musical one-woman army Umbilichaos on the road and has released an album almost every year. Now she has her thirteenth album Mourning Carnivals From Now On am Start.

In a more or less political statement, she processes a complaint about her home country of Brazil, whose society is struggling with major social inequalities and massive violence. They are existential themes deeply rooted in Brazilian society, reflecting a history of oppression and exploitation. It is precisely this violence that is more than clearly expressed on their album. The apocalyptic wall of sound rolls menacingly out of the speakers straight into the limbic system.

Nothing for weak nerves

There she triggers a somewhat surreal emotional structure in the listener with the doomy and unstable song structures. Especially since such bloodcurdling vocal eruptions as those of Anna C. Chaos do the rest of it. This can be verified on the more than thirteen-minute long Resumption Through Impossibiltythat you HERE can hear. The song progresses slowly and painfully. The guitars croak and scrape and in the first listen don’t really fit the rather dreamy melodies and song structures, as you already know from the Cocteau Twins heard. Another check out tip is the first single Burden Of A New Dawn to recommend to her HERE can hear.



Avant-garde hell trip

So if you’ve always wanted to hear yourself Celtic Frost listening to when they play Dream Pop at half speed is still quite far from Umbilichaos removed, but already gets a rough idea of ​​the quite avant-garde constructs. Compared to the previous albums, especially to the direct predecessor, is Mourning Carnivals From Now On become very direct and doesn’t get lost in any capers.

There are only four songs on the album, which are all the more expansive and allow any freedom in terms of time corset. Umbilichaos are for one Female Fronted Project extremely rough, direct, dark and experimental. Nevertheless or precisely because of this Mourning Carnivals From Now On do not deny a high attraction.



Conclusion

The listener has to decide individually whether the release of the thirteenth album is a good omen. In any case it works Umbilichaos with Mourning Carnivals From Now On an extraordinary work in the already very avant-garde cosmos of the project. 8,5 / 10



Line Up

Anna C. Chaos – vocals, guitars, drum machines, effects, noises

Tracklist

01. Resumption Through Impossibilty

02. Burden of a New Dawn

03. Day Within Each Night

04. And Fear Brought Autumn

Links

Facebook Umbilichaos

Bandcamp Umbilichaos

Also on Soundmagnet.eu

Editorial recommendation – JWH – Sludge Metal from Russia

Interview – The Riven, Asked by Arnau Diaz

Album Review – Mosh-Pit Justice – The Fifth of Doom