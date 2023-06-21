Umbro Partners with University of East London to Create First Design Workshop | Hypebeast

The British sports brand Umbro, which originated from football culture, joined hands with the University of East London School of Arts and Creative Industries to create a design workshop project. After 9 months of communication and detail polishing, it was officially unveiled during London Fashion Week. 13 students with Football-inspired entries were shortlisted for Umbro sportswear like no other.

The 13 fashion design students are also collaborating with other students of different majors, including creating an art installation through the projection technology used by the students of the School of Architecture, projecting the costume design on the mannequin; Clothing is integrated with VR, AR and other technologies, and 3 games have been developed; students from the Dance Academy practice environmental protection, use sustainable fabrics in the design process, or reuse waste fabrics, with their familiarity with ergonomics, Using 3D printing technology to make football shoe soles that match the running posture of the human body, it can also create sports shoes that meet the different needs of the disabled…

In addition, this design workshop will also invite the students of the top four works to the Umbro China headquarters in Xiamen, China, and Umbro’s design workshop projects will also be brought to Chinese universities. Interested readers may wish to pay attention.

