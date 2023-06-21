Home » Umbro Partners with University of East London to Create First Design Workshop | Hypebeast
Entertainment

Umbro Partners with University of East London to Create First Design Workshop | Hypebeast

by admin
Umbro Partners with University of East London to Create First Design Workshop | Hypebeast

The British sports brand Umbro, which originated from football culture, joined hands with the University of East London School of Arts and Creative Industries to create a design workshop project. After 9 months of communication and detail polishing, it was officially unveiled during London Fashion Week. 13 students with Football-inspired entries were shortlisted for Umbro sportswear like no other.

The 13 fashion design students are also collaborating with other students of different majors, including creating an art installation through the projection technology used by the students of the School of Architecture, projecting the costume design on the mannequin; Clothing is integrated with VR, AR and other technologies, and 3 games have been developed; students from the Dance Academy practice environmental protection, use sustainable fabrics in the design process, or reuse waste fabrics, with their familiarity with ergonomics, Using 3D printing technology to make football shoe soles that match the running posture of the human body, it can also create sports shoes that meet the different needs of the disabled…

In addition, this design workshop will also invite the students of the top four works to the Umbro China headquarters in Xiamen, China, and Umbro’s design workshop projects will also be brought to Chinese universities. Interested readers may wish to pay attention.

See also  "It's been a long time since a movie changed my soul"

You may also like

The Jujuy police chief spoke of a plan...

Valentino brings his research on menswear to the...

Due to the accusations against the vice dean...

The film “The Missing She” Beijing Premiere Ceremony...

Queer Pandemia, the exhibition in Milan from 22...

Joe Biden, Taylor Swift, Shaquille O’Neal, among others,...

Cecilia Strzyzowski case: Marcela Acuña’s statement ended

Ayurveda conquers wellness in hotels

Zodiac horoscope for Thursday, June 22: What to...

Get to know the impressive grid of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy