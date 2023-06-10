Home » “Unabomber” Ted Kaczynski found dead in jail cell
“Unabomber” Ted Kaczynski found dead in jail cell

The “Unabomber” has apparently been found dead in his prison cell. It is unclear how the 81-year-old died.

According to a spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Ted Kaczynski, the convicted terrorist dubbed “Unabomber,” was found dead in his jail cell on Saturday morning, the BBC reports.

The 81-year-old was discovered early Saturday in the federal prison in North Carolina where he was being held. In 1996, Kaczynski was sentenced to life in prison without parole after carrying out 16 bombings between 1978 and 1995. The former mathematics professor killed three people and injured 23 others.

Kaczynski was only caught years later. The terrorist also became known through a documentary on the streaming service “Netflix” entitled “Manhunt: Unabomber”.

