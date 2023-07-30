Unblocked Kanye West’s Twitter account

From BZ/dpa

The short message service Twitter, which has recently been renamed X, has reactivated the account of rapper Kanye West after a long period of suspension.

The artist, who now calls himself Ye, was banned from the online platform in December after violating its policy against incitement to violence.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing a person familiar with the matter, that the company had been assured by tech billionaire Elon Musk that West would not use the platform to disseminate anti-Semitic content or otherwise harmful statements.

The Wall Street Journal, citing the company, also reported that the rapper was not authorized to monetize his account. In addition, no advertisements would be placed next to his contributions. West initially did not make use of his new freedoms: The most recent entry on the American’s profile dates from early December 2022 as of Sunday noon (CEST).

In October, Instagram and Twitter suspended the rapper’s accounts for the first time. Musk briefly lifted the ban after taking over the short message service, but then suspended West again in December because the 46-year-old is said to have spread the image of a swastika. His account has more than 31 million followers.

According to the Wiesenthal Center, the rapper’s statements put him at the top of the ten worst anti-Semitic incidents of 2022. In addition to constant anti-Semitic statements, West also abused his enormous influence on social media to “use hatred, fanaticism and ignorance as weapons”. , said a report published in December. West helped bring hatred of Jews into the mainstream on social media.