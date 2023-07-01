Unbridled violence in France: assault on an armory and Mbappé’s request

Riots on Friday rocked cities across France on the fourth day of protests over the death of a teenager 17-year-old at the hands of the police. As the level of violence grows, an armory was robbed at night. According to the Ministry of the Interior, at least 1,311 people have already been detained.

The French government deployed some 45 thousand law enforcement officers to try to contain the fury of the protests that continue to escalate across the country. During the night, young protesters clashed with the police, provoked 2500 fires and looted storesamong them, an armory.

The robbery occurred in the city of Marseilleswhere they took various hunting rifles, but without ammunition, according to police sources. The store owner described that he saw about 30 young people “with a clear intention” and denounced that his provisions “are no longer safe”, according to the French newspaper. The Parisian.

France: protests, fires, looting and repression on the third night of riots

In Marseille, the second city of France, and in Lyon is where the riots and violence were mainly concentrated. “Everybody hates the police”, sang a group of young people, many of them with their faces covered. In both cities there were assaults, fires and projectiles thrown at the police.

Although the authorities imposed curfews in various locations in the country, acts of vandalism did not stop. The Bouches-dy Rhone department police posted on their Twitter account that they carried out 90 arrests in the nightso your mayor has called for reinforcements.

“In Marseille, scenes of looting and violence are unacceptable. I strongly condemn these acts of vandalism and ask the State to immediately send additional police forces,” the mayor emphasized.

In addition to the protests, a group of Sudanese hackers under the name of anonymousthey signed on their Telegram that they are carrying out attacks on the services of French institutions and that on Friday afternoon they attacked two hospitals in the aforementioned cities, causing them to collapse.

Mbappé’s request for the protests in France

After several days of riots and protests, the PSG player and French star, Kylian Mbappeshared a message on his Twitter account from the players of the French team with the aim of calling for calm in society.

“Since this tragic event, we have witnessed the expression of popular anger whose substance we understandbut whose form we cannot support. Violence solves nothingexcept when it inevitably and tirelessly turns against those who express it, their families, loved ones and neighbors, “he wrote.

Fire, looting and destruction: protests continue in France

“We cannot remain silent and our civic conscience encourages us to call for appeasement, conscience and responsibility“he continued. And he added:” There are other peaceful and constructive ways to express oneself: the time of violence must end to make way for mourning, dialogue and reconstruction.

The funeral of Nahel, the young man murdered in France by the Police

The 17-year-old, killed by police while trying to escaping from a control in a car without permissionwill be buried today in Nanterrethe town on the outskirts of the capital of France where he lived and the events occurred.

Nahel’s funeral, which has been identified only by name, began this Saturday with a wake. Later, he will hold a ceremony at a mosque before being buried in a suburban cemetery.

