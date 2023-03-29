On the afternoon of March 26, the Youth League Committee of the school invited the main creative team of the film “The Eight Lords of the Faithful Dog” to enter Peking University to hold themed movie viewing activities and sharing sessions. The main creative team exchanged creative ideas and viewing experience with Peking teachers and students. The film is adapted from the world-class classic film and television IP – Shindo Kaneto’s original script “Hachi Gong Monogatari”, and endows it with Chinese-style emotional expression and localized narrative methods. It tells the story of a puppy waiting for its owner all his life. Touched hundreds of millions of people around the world. The companionship and interaction between people and cute pets and the warmth and healing, the implicit restraint and deep love of Chinese-style family affection, the two emotions collide with each other, weaving a unique and moving story of Chinese families. The film blends humor and emotion, and Peking teachers and students experience the unique warmth in spring through laughter and tears.

Before the event, Gu Tao, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Peking University, Secretary of the Disciplinary Committee, and National Supervisory Commissioner in Peking University, met with the main creative team of “The Eight Lords of the Dog”. Director Xu Ang, lead actor Feng Xiaogang, leading actors Bai Jugang and Huang Chutong attended the meeting. Hu Guodong, Secretary of the Youth League Committee of Peking University, Ma Yuguo, Principal of the High School Affiliated to Peking University, Wang Yazhang, Secretary of the Party Committee, Liu Hui, Director of Peking University Student Mental Health Education and Counseling Center, etc. accompanied the meeting.

On the day of the event, the Youth League Committee organized 10 buses to transport more than 500 Peking University teachers and students to and from the University and the Zhihui Auditorium of the High School Attached to the University, and organized volunteers to serve as bus captains and guide services to escort teachers and students during the trip.

i want to be by your side

Xu Ang once successfully adapted the classic work “Twelve Angry Men” into the movie “Twelve Citizens”, which was praised and recognized by the film industry, and was praised by the audience as “the ceiling of domestic remakes”. In the movie “Hachiko the Faithful Dog”, while retaining the emotional core of the original script, Xu Ang paid more attention to the presentation of localization, moved the background of the story to Chongqing, where the atmosphere of fireworks is particularly lively, and specially selected the Chinese pastoral dog as the The absolute protagonist of the film skillfully blends the affectionate bond between people and pets with a family story full of fireworks. Feng Xiaogang has turned from a director to a leading actor in a wonderful drama, and he played the outstanding role of a university professor who “scratches his ears”, which makes people look forward to it.

The story of the film takes place in the mountain city of Chongqing in the 1980s. University professor Chen Jingxiu (played by Feng Xiaogang) met a homeless small Chinese pastoral dog on his way out for inspection. ) strongly opposed. In getting along day by day, the puppy “Batong” was gradually accepted by the family. With the passage of time, the once beautiful home is no longer there, and the only “children” who accompany Chen Jingxiu day and night are the puppy Batong. After Chen Jingxiu passed away, the puppy Batong still insisted on waiting for his owner at the other end of the Yangtze River cableway until his death.

When the son (played by Bai Jugang) grows up and wants to go out into the world, when the daughter (played by Huang Chutong) forms his own small family with the one he loves, both Feng Xiaogang and Chen Chong vividly interpret the emotional restraint and forbearance of Chinese parents. The moment the son left home, the father accidentally missed the opportunity to express his father’s love to his son. It was the puppy Batong who took the place of Chen Jingxiu to send off the child on a farewell trip. Amidst the din of her daughter’s marriage, it was the little dog Batong who accompanied the lonely Chen Jingxiu, giving the lost “father” some comfort.

In the first half of watching the movie, the cute performance of the puppy Batong, the very realistic life scenes and the witty dialect made the scene laugh frequently. In the second half of the movie, when witnessing the puppy Batong insisting on running to the cableway platform to wait for its owner again and again, the audience wept quietly in empathy.

Companionship is the longest confession of love

After the film screening, the main creative team of “Hachiko” shared and exchanged ideas with teachers and students of Peking University and the Middle School Attached to Peking University.

The students enthusiastically shared their viewing experience. A classmate from Sichuan shared that he once raised a puppy named Bobby, but unfortunately got lost. The movie reminded her of her past with puppies, and the familiar accent also reminded her of her days in her hometown. In addition to the emotional line between humans and dogs, the expression of family affection in the movie is also a highlight. The scene of the protagonist’s farewell at the station reminded her of the scene of saying goodbye to her parents when she first went to college, and she had a deeper understanding of family affection. In addition to being moved, she expressed her gratitude to the creators for bringing such a hard work, and hoped to see more and more such good works. A student from the School of Journalism and Communication shared his feelings. She mentioned: “The Batong in the movie brought back my memories of the puppy who was by my side. The moment the little Batong appeared on the stage, my puppy seemed to have returned to me, and the long-lost sense of familiarity once again. It made my eyes moist again. Thank you all the creators for bringing such a touching and healing movie.”

At the scene of the film viewing exchange meeting, the main creative team took out postcards with questions from the students, and shared their feelings during the shooting. Xu Ang said that the team thought deeply about whether and how to make new ideas in the movie “Hachiko”. There are many ingenious designs in the movie, such as changing the name of “Hachigong” to “Batong” in Chinese mahjong, and changing the breed of “Hachigong” to Chinese Garden Dog, etc., all of which promote the localization of the movie , can give the audience a more realistic feeling. In terms of overall creation, the team combined the cultural background of Chinese cities and the aesthetics of Chinese audiences to create. In terms of storytelling, the team set the background of the story in Chongqing in recent decades, and incorporated elements rich in traditional Chinese culture such as family emotions into the story, allowing Chinese audiences to have a deeper emotional resonance with the film. In terms of visual presentation, the team used the classic styles of Chongqing folk houses and the changes in urbanization to enrich the visual effects of the film. In the expression of the dialogue, the actors used the Chongqing dialect for the dialogue, which made the audience feel more cordial during the movie watching process.

A family, a door, and a puppy tell the story of the deep love and bond of an ordinary family. Unchanging waiting carries eternal love, and companionship is the longest confession of love. When you are young and chasing your dreams, remember to spend more time with the one you love.