Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats – Slaughter On First Avenue – Live Album Review

Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats – Slaughter On First Avenue

Origin: Cambridge, UK

Release: 28.07.2023

Label: Rise Above Records

Genre: Psychedelic Rock / Doom Metal



Although Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats are considered a brilliant live band, the Brits haven’t officially released a live recording yet. With Slaughter On First Avenue this shortcoming is now corrected.

The disc includes recordings of two concerts the band played at the First Avenue location in Minneapolis in 2019 and 2022. Of course, like so many other live albums, the record is primarily intended to sweeten the fans’ waiting time for the next studio album. By the way, this is supposed to be released in 2024.

“It will all sound the same”

Anyone who knows Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats knows about their sarcastic and dry humor. If you don’t know the combo that well, you should read this announcement from the intro of the live album:

Tonight you will be subject to an all-out audio attack that will begin shortly. There won’t be a break until we release you. The group will show no mercy and are unlikely to communicate with you. There will be no dynamics and your expectations will be completely ignored. It will all sound the same.

Spoiler: The announcement lies, at least a little bit. Because even if the band’s own mix of doom metal and psychedelic rock doesn’t really deserve a price for variety, the live recording is miles away from boring monotony.

On the way with my uncle

First of all, the setlist leaves almost nothing to be desired, with the exception of Melody Lane perhaps. But of course that’s very subjective, other listeners would certainly want other songs. All in all, Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats rock their way through 14 tracks, which perfectly reflect both the rock and the metallic part of the band’s own sound.

With I See Through You an easily digestible opener was chosen before the combo slowly drifts into more psychedelic realms to then give us the full Doom Metal broadside. However, despite the warning that it is a “full-scale audio attack”, Slaughter On First Avenue does not appear to be an attack. Rather, the band manages to take their audience on a wild journey through different soundscapes.

Music speaks for itself

The Brits are actually not very communicative, but that’s also part of their image to a certain extent. And for a psychedelic/doom band, sing-along and gossip games would somehow be out of place. In any case, it doesn’t bother that the musicians concentrate primarily on their music and less on entertaining their audience.

On the contrary: The songs pull the listener deeper and deeper into a world full of hard riffs and rocky passages precisely because the journey is not interrupted by too many speeches. What remains is the pure music. Rough and unpolished, but undoubtedly performed and recorded in high quality. The same applies to the singing of Kevin Starrs.

So Slaughter On First Avenue is a bridging aid until the next album, but that doesn’t mean it’s a B-stock. The live album rocks like hell and we can only recommend it to every fan of psychedelic-doomy varieties.

Conclusion

Is anyone still reading this conclusion? waste of time! Instead, go and buy Slaughter On First Avenue. Even with a live canned recording, Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats spread more Doom-like psychedelic vibes than many other combos during a real live experience.

Line Up

KR “Uncle Acid” Starrs – vocals, guitar, organ

Yotam Rubinger – Guitar

Dean Millar – Bass

Thomas Mowforth – drums

Tracklist

01. I See Through You

02. Waiting For Blood

03. Death’s Door

04. Shockwave City

05. Thirteen Candles

06. Dead Eyes Of London

07. Pusher Man

08. Ritual Knife

09. Slow Death

10. Crystel Spiders

11. Blood Runner

12. Desert Ceremony

13. I’ll Cut You Down

14. No Return

