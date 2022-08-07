We previously reported that Marvel Studios was in talks with “Uncle Fried Chicken” Giancarlo Esposito to invite him to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the MCU, he is likely to play the role of Doctor Doom in the new Fantastic Four. Recently, “Uncle Fried Chicken” confirmed that he has been in contact with Marvel Studios, and he prefers to play “Professor X”.

He told fans at a comics convention in Texas today that he has “talked to Marvel Studios” and could potentially join the MCU franchise. As for what role “Uncle Fried Chicken” will play, he did not answer directly, but pointed out that there were reports that he would play the villain Magneto, “Dr. Freeze” and Doctor Doom, etc… But he said that if If he could choose, he would prefer to play the more “heroic” Professor X.