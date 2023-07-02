UNCo students traveled to defend a “bill”

Focused on the topic of Digital Health, law students from the Faculty of Law and Social Sciences (Fadecs) of the University of Comahue starred in a new edition of the “Change of Roles” program at the National Congress. In two days of dedicated exercise to a program to approach parliamentary work, where they sought to discuss and work on a bill that promotes digitization in the field of health.

The last friday, the future lawyers of the University of Comahue were involved in the “Change of Roles” program, in the National Congress. In March, the students received a bill on the digitization of Health and the meeting was based on the treatment in Commissions and defense of the proposal.

UNCo students worked for a large part of the first quarter with meetings in the team of the Faculty of Law and Social Sciences, as well as in virtual meetings with Diego Capuzzi, Susana Napoleone and Mercedes Queirolo Lópezwho were part of the coordination of this activity that takes place on the premises.

Roca’s law students had intense days of exercise towards parliamentary work. Photo Courtesy.

According to the dean of the Fadecs, the lawyer Juan Carlos Fernández the event was “impacting in the formation of our students and our students.” He stressed that the traffic that the students had in each of the blocks was very helpful.

«It was a very interesting debate with the blocks of the other Universities. Consensus is also important in such a relevant and innovative topic, such as digital health, and with contributions that are also academic and institutional, very useful for all the blocks”Fernandez said.

On Friday the activity that had UNCo students as protagonists in the National Congress ended. Photo Courtesy.

Marcos Soria, student and president of the UNCo Block, reported that they intended for the project to become a law that does not require assistance from a third party when someone reads it. “Mostly, We wanted the law to be a law that any person, any citizen, without being a professional, without being a lawyer, without being an accountant or assistant, etc.said the student.

Marcos Soria was the student chosen by his classmates to represent the presidency of the UNCo block. Photo Courtesy.

“It was a great experience, an enormous pride at the moment that one enters and one does not realize it, one can see it on TV, but when it does, it is impressive. It is a very nice feeling, it is an iconic place in Argentine history and being able to sit there on a bench, the truth is that it is not very easy, “added Soria.

I feel like I’m not down yet. The truth is that it was crazy from the first foot that we put in Congress. It is something that I will never forget Marcos Soria, law student and president of the UNCo Block in “Change of Roles”

In addition, the student and future lawyer highlighted that the program is a great boost for political participation, where the role and exercise of parliamentary work is very enriching. «There it was clear that the role was of politics, of making ties with other faculties, with other presidents. We were able to build relationships with other universities in the country and even with one in Peru.“, he concluded.

In tune, Valentina Peruzzi, another of the students who was part of the Change of Roles, stressed that having participated in the activity on the campus “was a dream.” «It’s impressive, it’s a dream come true. From the first moment, I was not encouraged and at first I was scared. Today I am super happy. You learn from within and it is a very exciting job“, held.

Valentina Peruzzi, moments before her speech at the venue. Photo Courtesy.

«If I can, I recommend it, that they do it, that they join. And above all other careers, which is not reduced only to law students. There were other students from the country, from 12 different careers such as Political Science or Social Work. It would be great if a block was put together in conjunction with those races, ”proposed Peruzzi.

I am super happy, it was an incredible experience because you learn what parliamentary work is like on the inside and that is spectacular Valentina Peruzzi, law student and member of the UNCo bloc

Regarding what the experience left her, the student said that «It contributes a lot to political participation, especially because you enter there and you realize that each university has its look, has its political perspective».

In addition to Soria and Peruzzi, the UNCo Bloc team was made up of: Antonella Cauquoz, Agustín Valdés, Paula Morel, Martina Medel, Alan Gunckel, Giuliana Alcarás, Camila Fuentes, Candela Buenanueva, Brenda Díaz, Ludmila Fioriti, Valentina Ginnobili, Víctor Carcamo Armella, Ignacio Sosa Neri and Kiara Belich

“Change of Roles” is a training program created by the Institute of Strategic Studies and International Relations (IEERI), the Circle of Legislators of the Nation, the Honorable Senate and the Chamber of Deputies of the Nation.

The entire team of the UNCo block outside the National Congress. Photo Courtesy.

Its main objective is to provide students from various universities in Argentina the opportunity to assume the role of legislators and participate in the generation of a bill that will be presented in Congress.

This year’s theme focused on Digital Health. The objective was to establish general guidelines so that the fundamental right to health can be provided through digital communication and information services, adapting to the era of digitization.

The bill, with the theme previously defined, was sent to the participating universities so that they make changes and submit your own draft. That is why the intervention of the Fadecs students was essential for the discussions and debates that take place in commissions and in the National Congress.

In this edition of “Change of Roles” participate in prestigious study houses such as the National University of Comahue, the University of Buenos Aires, the University of Chile, the Catholic University of Córdoba, the National University of Entre Ríos, the National University of Tucumán, the University of the Pacific, the National University of Lanús, the Metropolitan University for Education and Work , the Interamerican Open University and the University of Salvador.





