Article source: Fashion COSMO WeChat public account

Original title: Beauty Plan | Exceptional return, girl’s ‘naked’ aesthetics

Author: Thirteen

The girl’s return is a surprise.

The content of the album revolves around female power, breaking prejudice and love, and the title song “nxde” interprets the precious attitude of women today——

“People always forget that Monroe was a thoughtful and read a lot because of her sexiness. For the word nude, they put u with an X, which means I can NUDE, but not for u.”

With lyrics, they firmly fought back against society’s prejudice against women.

Oops, the grades are average, that is, the one that ranks first in real time, which is a bit fierce.

Whether it’s the album concept, song quality, or makeup, not a single link breaks down, and the status of the members is also full marks——

As we all know, the makeup of the cube has always been a high-level existence, and it has also been recognized by fans and passers-by. This time, their makeup is also close to the album concept, with a sense of sight of the stage play:

Source: let go for three seconds

All of them have dyed light blonde hair, so when it comes to makeup, they need to pay more attention to the shaping of the contours to avoid the large volume expansion caused by light-colored hair. Therefore, this time their makeup is also thicker:

Sister Mian’s facial features are the most three-dimensional, so her makeup is relatively light. The light-colored eyebrows echo the hair color, and the upper and lower eye shadows are delicately smudged around the eyes like a cloud, which expands the eyes and emphasizes the sense of drama. The advantages of delicate facial features are highlighted here:

Source: Fuchuan Indus

There’s a retro superstar feel to it:

Source: Fuchuan Indus

Our small particles of makeup are the same as always, using eyeliner to lengthen the eye shape while smearing the eye makeup in a small area, and use the well-defined comic eyelashes to expand the eyes, in line with her iconic eyes——

It’s the familiar feeling of watching trash (scumbags).

The captain’s makeup, as always, is very strong. Because of the shape of her eyes, her eye makeup emphasizes the details of the lower eyes. The combination of shadows, lying silkworms, and thick tufted lower eyelashes makes Xiaojuan’s eyes full of power. I didn’t take the eye clip on you.jpg:

Let’s just say that when we get to the Chinese line, we have to ask Jiang Wen’s classic lines.

Since Song Yuqi’s success in losing weight last time, she has lost her childishness and turned into a powerful presence with overwhelming expressiveness.

From a cute little girl who pursed her lips when taking pictures, she turned into a mature female star who can control the camera.

In fact, her facial features are not streamlined, but her eyes and nose are round, and the corners of her mouth are slightly upturned, which will give people a cute feeling of repairing a dog. Now Song Yuqi, who has successfully lost weight, is more obvious in outline, and with the blessing of makeup, her personal characteristics are also more prominent.

Girls with obtuse angles can learn how to make their makeup beautiful.

The first is to maintain a healthy body and maintain exercise habits, so that your flesh will not sag down, but will be firm and upward. The mandible and the overall contour will be clearer, and the nasolabial folds that highlight the age will also be invisible, which is a step of refinement.

Then, through eye makeup, the round eye shape is elongated, and the outline of the eyes is enlarged and deepened vertically, giving people a feeling of stretch and charm, neutralizing the cuteness brought by the “circle”, which is a step to highlight the aura and maturity .

Finally, use a color with a strong sense of presence as a lip color to highlight the presence of the lower court, weaken the white space in the atrium, optimize the proportions, and elongate the chin – if you are a girl with a receding chin or a short one, you can learn it!

Of course, this time the most amazing person was Ye Shuhua. How many people have never understood why she is in this group? Why is she the face?

Facts have proved that the South Korean company that has read countless people will not choose the wrong one.

Facts have also proved that the stage will not live up to the hard work.

The dullness and slow rhythm of facing the stage that were once complained about by everyone are gone, replaced by a full-bodied and charming facade.

Source: Seven hundred mile expedited pancakes

It is said that this blond look is Ye Shuhua’s first time to dye her hair, and she is unexpectedly suitable for the classical style. She is a beauty with a light face, wearing heavy makeup and showing a different style.

Source: Seven hundred mile expedited pancakes

Here are all the key points of get-heavy makeup for light-faced beauties:

The first is refinement. The facial features of pale-faced beauties are usually not heavy contours, so when wearing heavy makeup, this feature should also be followed, and the “small area and sufficient details” should be followed. Looking at Ye Shuhua’s eye makeup this time, although it is smoky and all-inclusive eyeliner, it is small in size, thin in eyeliner, very delicate, not dirty, and gorgeous.

The second is to highlight personal characteristics. Compared with the tension of other members in front, Ye Shuhua’s advantage lies in “softness”, so here the makeup artist used the eyelashes to lengthen the eyelashes, emphasizing the femininity, soft but powerful. We can compare the “sunflower” eyelashes of other members, and we can see the obvious difference.

In order to emphasize the characteristics of Ye Shuhua’s eyes that are “cloudy” and “clear”, the lower eye part of the all-inclusive eyeliner is also left blank, the eyeliner that emphasizes the black eyeball is left in the first half, and the end of the eye is left blank, which can give The air in her eyes complements her features:

Source: Fuchuan Indus

After watching this comeback, who doesn’t say a word to the girl 🐂🍺? In this comeback, everyone showed their unique charm, which shows the good intentions in the distribution. The presentation of a good work is the hard work of all the participants, applaud for them 👏🏻! ! ! !