Uncovering the secret behind the organizer of the Macau Music Festival The organizer of the Macau Music Festival has just received permission from Gigi Leung to perform- DoNews News

Entertainment

by admin
Demystifying the organizer behind the Macau Music Festival The organizer of the Macau Music Festival has just received permission from Gigi Leung to perform

On June 15, the topic of refunds for the Macau Music Festival appeared on Weibo’s hot searches. Many netizens claimed that the sponsor had false propaganda and demanded a refund. It is reported that the organizer of the music festival is Leteng Performing Arts.

According to the Tianyancha App, Guangzhou Leteng Performing Arts Culture Co., Ltd. was established in October 2019. The legal representative is Li Lifen, with a registered capital of 20 million yuan. wait. The equity panorama penetration chart shows that the company is jointly held by Li Lifen, Huang Shaofeng, and Ocean Interactive (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd., which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guangzhou Kugou Computer Technology Co., Ltd.

According to the administrative license information, in December 2022, Leteng Performing Arts has obtained the performance license of Penicillin’s 2022 “Floating Life Like a Dream” Tour-Ningbo Station; at the end of April, the company just obtained the related performance of Gigi Leung’s “Time Met Us” tour concert in Guangzhou license.

