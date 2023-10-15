UNDEFEATED and Vans Collaborate on New U-Man Series of OG Old Skool LX Shoes

Undefeated and Vault by Vans Join Forces for New “U-Man” Collaboration

Undefeated, the popular streetwear brand, has once again teamed up with Vans’ top branch, Vault by Vans, for a special collaboration. This time, they are continuing their iconic “U-Man” series with a new release of the OG Old Skool LX joint shoes.

The “U-Man” pattern was originally designed by artist Geoff McFetridge and has since become one of the most recognizable elements of the UNDEFEATED brand. The collaboration showcases three unique color combinations: “Dark Shadow”, “Blanc De Blanc”, and “Grasshopper”.

What sets these shoes apart is not only the use of premium materials such as leather suede and fine canvas, but also the incorporation of the U-Man printing on the upper. Additionally, the shoes feature the UNDEFEATED Five Strike and Vans logos on the tongue, adding to the exclusivity and collectability of this collaboration.

The UNDEFEATED x Vault by Vans OG Old Skool LX shoes are available now in UNDEFEATED global stores and on the official website. Priced at $100 USD, these sneakers are expected to sell out quickly due to the high demand from sneaker enthusiasts and fans of both brands.

If you’re a fan of Undefeated or Vault by Vans, be sure to grab a pair of these limited-edition shoes before they’re gone. Stay tuned for more exciting collaborations from these two brands in the future!

