The Air Force 1 Low created by UNDEFEATED and Nike continues to add new shapes, and this time it officially ushers in a joint iteration named “Celestine Blue”.

Like “Community”, “Prime Pink” and “Multi-Patent”, this shoe retains the classic outline and continues the design style of contrasting patent leather. It uses purple and green to interpret the toe position, and yellow and caramel are injected into the tongue. Then blue-green, salmon pink, black, and translucent Swoosh are used to complete the upper. Finally, the UNDEFEATED representative 5 Strike Logo is left on the heel side, tongue label, insole, and special shoelace buckles as cooperation commemorative details.

UNDEFEATED x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Celestine Blue” will be released today (December 3) through UNDEFEATED, and interested readers may wish to buy it.