UNDEFEATED x Nike Air Force 1 Low's Latest Collaboration "Community" Officially Debuts

The close cooperation between UNDEFEATED and Nike officially brings the new Air Force 1 Low joint color “Community”, the whole shoe design will be “Teal Green”, “Cyan Blue”, “Topaz Gold”, “Smoke Grey” and “Black” and other colors Injected with patent leather material, the Five Strike logo can be seen on the outside of the heel and on the tongue label, as well as the unique lace iron plate.

In order to celebrate the release of this shoe, UNDEFEATED also specially cooperated with Nike to cooperate with Feed the Streets LA and Compton Community Garden to launch a plan to support the large homeless population in Los Angeles, including weekly donations, interview courses, and volunteer gardening courses.

UNDEFEATED x Nike Air Force 1 “Community” is expected to land on UNDEFEATED’s official website and stores on November 13, exclusively for North America. Other colors including “Multi-Patent” will also appear in the next few weeks. Interested readers may wish to take care.

