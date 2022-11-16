UNDEFEATED and Nike, who have many years of cooperation experience, have renewed their relationship in the fall of recent years. After launching the North American limited color “Community”, the two sides ushered in the latest color “Prime Pink”. Its design inspiration comes from the joint shoe in 2005: UNDEFEATED x Nike Dunk High “Clerks Pack”.

This shoe continues its color aesthetics, and arranges and combines various colors such as blue, yellow, pink, brown, purple and black. Each color performs its duties and settles on the most suitable upper area, and uses patent leather. The fabric replaces the original smooth leather upper, and the overall luster is more prominent and pure through color contrasting techniques, while the UNDEFEATED iconic Logo can be seen on the tongue, shoelace buckle, insole and heel to highlight the identity, and finally equipped with fluorescent light The appearance of the green outsole is finished, successfully forming a pair of colorful joint designs.

This shoe is expected to be officially released on November 18, interested readers please pay attention.