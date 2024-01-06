Under Armor’s Curry Teams Up with Bruce Lee Family for Year of the Dragon Co-Branded Series

Under Armour’s Curry brand collaborates with Bruce Lee family to honor Year of the Dragon

In celebration of the upcoming Lunar New Year of the Dragon, Under Armor’s Curry brand has joined forces with the Bruce Lee family company to launch the Curry x Bruce Lee Year of the Dragon Bruce Lee co-branded series. The collaboration pays tribute to Bruce Lee’s indomitable “I fight!” spirit and marks the 50th anniversary of his passing.

The joint series features five new colorways inspired by the spiritual legacy of Stephen Curry and Bruce Lee. The collection includes the Curry 11 Bruce Lee “Fire,” “Wind,” and “Future Dragon,” as well as the Curry 1 Low FloTro Bruce Lee “Earth” and Curry 4 Low FloTro Bruce Lee “Water.”

Officially authorized by the Bruce Lee family company, the products and packaging designs in the co-branded series feature some of Bruce Lee’s artistic works, many of which are based on his graffiti on movie scripts. The design team preserved the original sketches and even mimicked the paper texture to honor Bruce Lee’s artistic prowess. Each shoe in the collection also contains hidden Easter eggs that commemorate Bruce Lee and his legendary career. For example, the “Fire” colorway of the Curry 11 basketball boots showcases a red body with yellow lining and dragon scale patterns printed on the upper. The “Future Dragon” colorway pays tribute to Bruce Lee’s iconic scene in “Enter the Dragon” with a design resembling broken glass.

Apart from footwear, the Curry x Bruce Lee Year of the Dragon Bruce Lee joint series also includes various apparel products, which are currently available for purchase through Under Armor official channels. This collaboration serves as a stylish and meaningful way to honor the enduring legacy of Bruce Lee and his impactful career.