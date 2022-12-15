Once upon a time she gambled everything away. The comet star. He was in the city and provincial illuminations. She embellished shops and workshops. All a firmament. She was in the carols and poems. And in the children’s crafts, the ones you bring scissors with rounded tips, we make the greeting card for mom, but be careful, don’t get hurt. The comet star was the Christmas indication par excellence. It even afflicted poor Linus van Pelt who, forced by his tyrannical sister Lucy to participate in the school play, was in danger of forgetting his key line at the climax: “That star that shone in Bethlehem still shines for us today!”. Finally he yelled at her, poor innocent. And he collapsed passed out on stage, overwhelmed with stress.

Thing of the past. A comet star is not enough today. Perhaps because it is no longer a matter of tracing a simple stable or a cork cave on the crib table. Today bewilderment concerns everything, it is excessive. it’s rampant. And geolocations and Google Maps are not enough to stem it. We need clear signals. Even in the sphere of the symbol. Even in the parallel world of pure aesthetics. Need arrows. Signs. Guides. Principals for the smallest orientation. This must be why the sign reigns supreme among the trendy decorations for Christmas 2022. In thin and light wood like wafer, in antiqued metal, in shiny plastic, it doesn’t matter. What matters is that it indicates the way, the direction to reach something without leaving unidentifiable space. The North Pole this way. The Elf Workshop from that. Are you looking for the enchanted forest? By this way. Santa’s house? For there. Signs written in Italian. But also in English or French. They help to trace places of the spirit and the imagination. But they also invite the concreteness of small family rituals that often sink into the tenderness of memory: “Here they make gingerbread biscuits”; «100 meters Christmas trees on the farm». Furthermore, without hesitation, they can even go so far as to provide the addresses for the unequivocal appeals of those who intend to hoard welcome packages. With warm prompts: “Santa, come this way.” Or blatantly greedy: «All the presents? Here!”

The insignia are depopulated. They have simple and lively figures. They are versatile and can be placed immediately. They hang everywhere with their discreet hooks or their exposed wire braces. Whether they orchestrate a city mapping or are inserted in a rural setting, they invest much of their suggestive power on the choice of combinations. The lettering, first of all. Different fonts are mixed creating cheerful and captivating harmonies. We go from elaborate italics to blunt capital letters all lined up and all the same like nutcracker soldiers. There is no shortage of unusual and playful combinations that seek out and get an immediate smile. Particularly elegant writings distinguish more glamorous signs. Declined in blue and white, they evoke reflections of light on snowy expanses. Magic in competition with those produced by the dazzling red which is the Christmas color par excellence. Small decorations flourish around the letters. A little house. A bouquet of poinsettias. A crystal of snow. A pine cone. A robin. A steaming teapot. A sprig of holly. A reindeer pawing, dynamic silhouette against the background. Signs that lead to the joy of little things with the exhortation to enjoy the moment. It’s time. But just so as not to miss anything, an equally present note can be an ill-concealed vintage spirit that someone perhaps combines with the vague yearning for what has now been lost. That Christmas that was supposed to be next. Always next. And it never came. Thought in which, however, should not linger. Much wiser to look for the right sign and get back on the road. After all, it’s a party.