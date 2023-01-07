Original title: Renyi’s new year drama “Under the Red Flag” premiered before the Spring Festival, Feng Yuanzheng said——(Quotation)

Innovating and expressing “New Beijing Flavor” on top of tradition (theme)

beijing dailyreporter Li Li

“”Under the Red Flag”, it’s all ready!” Yesterday afternoon, more than 40 main creators and leading actors of Beijing Renyi’s new year drama “Under the Red Flag” gathered in the rehearsal hall on the third floor and took a “family portrait”. This drama is co-directed by Feng Yuanzheng, dean of Beijing People’s Arts, and young director Yan Rui. Pu Cunxin, Yang Lixin, Liang Danni, Wang Qianhua, Yu Zhen, Wang Gang, Fu Jia, Wu Shanshan and other powerful actors form a super lineup. It will start on January 18 Reunited with the long-lost audience at the Capital Theater.

Adapted and continued by famous screenwriter Li Yongyun

“Under the Red Flag” is the last novel of Mr. Lao She’s writing career. It was born in 1962. When Mr. Lao She passed away, this posthumous work had not yet been fully completed. The famous screenwriter Li Longyun, who is famous for Beijing-style children’s plays such as “Xiaojing Hutong”, adapted and continued writing this work after the death of Mr. Lao She, making it a complete drama script.

The whole play is in the form of autobiography, telling the story from Lao She’s first perspective, vividly showing the Beijing city in the dusk of the fall of the Manchu Dynasty and the fall of the Qing Dynasty before and after his birth on the stage. In the play, the living conditions of old Beijingers in peaceful times and their adherence to the national spirit in troubled times all reflect the author’s compassion and self-examination.

The two literary masters realized a spiritual encounter in the work “Under the Red Flag”, infusing their understanding of Beijing culture into the work, connecting all kinds of vivid characters together. “The soul of Mr. Lao She and the skeleton built by Mr. Li Longyun are infused with flesh and blood by us.” Feng Yuanzheng introduced it this way. Yan Rui said: “Rehearsing Mr. Lao She’s play and being nourished by his words, we are also very happy. The two seniors used words to pass on the national righteousness and family and country feelings to us through the air.”

Pu Cunxin plays Mr. Lao She “with respect”

“This is an autobiographical novel written by Mr. Lao She with all his heart. We put it on the stage to understand his mood and fulfill a long-cherished wish of Mr. Lao She.” Pu Cunxin played Mr. Lao She in the play, he revealed , I was “thumped” when I received this role. “I really want to play Mr. Lao She with respect. Whether our artistic attainments can support this work, and whether we can have a dialogue with Mr. Lao She is a challenge for myself. Not only myself, but all the actors in the play should continue to give their hearts to Lao She. , to explore the artistic value of your character.”

“This drama should have been scheduled a long time ago, and it’s not too late now.” Yang Lixin said frankly. He plays Lao She’s father in the play, and he will perform it in a “poetic” way, “This creative method is not particularly realistic, and I am also exploring.”

There are many characters in “Under the Red Flag”, but regardless of the size of the characters, the artists are all devoted to it. In the play, there are not only brilliant rivalry between Liang Danni and Wang Qianhua, but also wonderful performances by young and middle-aged actors such as Yu Zhen, Wang Gang, Fu Jia, Wu Shanshan, Liu Hui, Lei Jia, and dozens of outstanding young actors. Coupled with the design team composed of stage designer Chang Jiang, lighting designer Meng Bin, costume designer Zhao Yan, modeling designer Ying Shu, effect designer Zheng Chen, composer Wen Zi, and Niu Xiangming, it can be said that “Zhenghong Banner” has assembled Super creative force.

“From Mr. Lan Faqing, who joined Beijing People’s Art in 1972, to the young actors who just joined the job in December last year, this drama really combines three generations of old, middle-aged and young people, carrying the inheritance between Beijing People’s Arts and actors, and also carrying It is the inheritance of Beijing-style children’s play.” Feng Yuanzheng said.

It is the inheritance and innovation of the human art style

The reason why “Under the Red Flag” was chosen as the opening drama of this year, Feng Yuanzheng explained: “The earliest play of Beijing Renyi is Mr. Lao She’s “Longxugou”, and this play has become a classic of Beijing Renyi. After the 70th anniversary, Beijing Renyi should also start with a Beijing-style play, so it chose “Zhenghong Banner”. This is also a new beginning for Beijing Renyi’s Beijing-style play.”

From “Longxugou” to “Teahouse” to “The First Floor in the World“, Beijing People’s Art has a unique tradition of platooning Beijing-style children’s plays, but this time “Red Flag” is precisely to let the audience see that it is above the tradition. , with an innovative expression of “Xinjing flavor”. This “newness” is not only reflected in the freehand stage design with a modern spirit, but also in the exploration and change of the actors’ performance styles. “This is an inheritance of the human art style, and it is also a bold innovation. The actors will pursue the ultimate character in the performance, and the stage vision will have a feeling of standing on a high place and looking down.” Feng Yuanzheng revealed that the audience will be on stage. What you see on the Internet is no longer the old Beijing style and a highly narrative story in the traditional impression, but a new Beijing-style play full of modern spirit and stage presentation.

The play began to rehearse in September last year, and will be staged at the Capital Theater from January 18 to spend the Spring Festival with the audience. This is also Beijing Renyi’s new drama to welcome the audience after more than a month of rest.